The Athens City Council Committee of the Whole deliberated on the possibility of extending the city’s mask mandate — and discussed when it might be lifted again.
Athens remains as one of the few municipalities in the state that still has a mask mandate. Some community members, however, say the city has not done enough to enforce the policy.
In August, Athens City Council amended its existing mask mandate Monday to require indoor mask use regardless of vaccine status, after removing the mandate earlier in the summer. The current mandate expires Feb. 28, 2022.
Council Member Sarah Grace initiated the discussion, saying the trajectory of the pandemic makes it wise to extend the mandate. Legislation for a mandate has not been submitted yet, and any legislation will need a three-reading process in regular City Council sessions. Grace said she hoped to get input from council.
The current mask ordinance does not require mask use in restaurant kitchens or other areas the public is not expected to be in. It also allows people to remove masks while eating or drinking.
Although COVID cases are abating locally and nationally from record highs, average numbers of cases remain higher than at any previous time in the pandemic.
Grace wanted to discuss creating a mechanism that would allow the mask mandate to sunset itself if certain criteria were met. However, she said this created challenges.
“I thought about different epidemiological mechanisms or measures we could consider putting in place so council doesn't have to change or amend in order for the amendment to sunset,” Grace said. “But any measures I thought of would create confusion.”
Member Ben Ziff agreed with Grace that applying medically based criteria, such as cases per day, would not be sustainable.
“That gets wildly confusing,” Ziff said. “Going with a date we can just go by and end it early or extend if we need to definitely makes the most sense for me.”
Member Alan Swank supported a three-month extension to the mandate as an intermediate step. Swank also supported extending the existing legislation because it encouraged law-abiding people to wear masks indoors.
“As long as we have a mask rule in this town there will be people who have enough respect for the law that they will continue to wear a mask, maybe reluctantly, but they’ll still wear the masks,” Swank said. “I think if we were to take this mask ordinance and discard it, those people who have respect for the law, some of them, will take their masks off.
Ziff, who also works as a barista at Donkey Coffee, said he was in favor of extending the mandate because it gives service industry workers a piece of legislation to provide when dealing with customers who refuse to wear a mask.
“As someone who works in the service industry — I really like having some teeth behind me when I tell people they have to put a mask on if they're going to come inside,” Ziff said.
However, some say teeth is what the current ordinance lacks.
Member Solveig Spjeldnes asked during the meeting whether it was possible to increase the penalty or enforcement for non-compliance with the mask mandate. She said she has heard from constituents that the order is going unenforced.
A Dec. 15 letter-to-the-editor titled "Mask mandate? What mask mandate?" raised concerns that the mandate was going totally unenforced.
Athens Mayor Steve Patterson said there was not to his knowledge a way to "add teeth" to the mask order.
"People are fairly compliant with putting a mask on, but often is the case and (the Athens Police Department will) get there and whoever was being compliant is no longer there."
On Facebook, following the meeting, Council Member Jeffrey Risner solicited opinions in the Athens County Ohio COVID-19 Information: A Community Group on whether the mask mandate should be extended.
Many in the thread (comments have since been turned off) said the mandate should be extended — but discussion should center around enforcing the mandate.
"Why bother unless we talk about enforcement? It worked in the beginning," one commenter wrote.
Senate Bill 22, which took effect last summer, forbids local health departments from issuing blanket health mandates among people not diagnosed with any disease — which prevents the Athens City-Count Health Department from issuing its own health orders.
Health department Administrator Jack Pepper previously said the law essentially stripped the department of power to issue a mask mandate. The ACCHD issued a county-wide mask advisory, but it is unenforceable.
Health Commissioner James Gaskell said that as cases abate, he has been advising schools to maintain their mask policy until the end of February, when the ACCHD will have a more clear picture of what omicron variant spread looks like.
He said as cases begin to look like they are favorably declining, the ACCHD might tell schools, “OK, you can do away with masks.”
“Hold the line for another month, that's about the right time for the city to consider their masking,” Gaskell said.
Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance on masks to state that N95 and KN95 respirators offer greater protection against the spread of the coronavirus than cloth masks. It also clarified the difference between surgical masks and surgical N95 respirators, emphasizing that the latter should be reserved for healthcare personnel.
"These updates to our webpage reflect the science on masking, including what we have learned in the past two years, and will provide people the information they need to improve how well their masks or respirators protect them," the CDC said in a press release.
This article was amended following the publication of the print version to include discussion of the enforcement of the mask order.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.