Celebrate the summer during the Athens Community Arts and Music Festival, slated for 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday on Union Street, between Congress and Court streets.
The free event features live music, performance art, and a selection of regional artisan vendors and community organizations.
Its mission is to celebrate summer in Athens joyfully; and to engage, entertain, unify and strengthen the fabric of the community through music and the arts.
Organizers said their goal for the festival is to create a sense of discovery and community for diverse audiences of all-ages and backgrounds. American Sign Language interpreters will provide access to art and music for the local deaf community.
The performances
This year’s festival features Brazilian psych-rock/tropicalia legends Os Mutantes, along with Guerilla Toss, The High Strung, Ernie Johnson From Detroit, The D Rays, DANA, The Come On Come Ons, Adam Remnant, and lots more.
ACAMF also features interactive exhibitions and performances from Factory Street Dance Studio, Athens Photographic Project, Athens Community Music School, Stuart’s Opera House and more.
Os Mutantes
Festival headliner, Os Mutantes (“The Mutants”), is a Brazilian psychedelic rock band that was linked with the Tropicália movement of the late 1960s. Os Mutantes combined influences from psychedelic acts from the English-speaking world such as The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix and Sly & the Family Stone with bossa nova, tropicália, samba and the cultural legacy of the Brazilian art vanguards from the modernist movement.
Os Mutantes is cited as a major influence of many contemporary underground or independent bands such as Beck, Red Hot Chili Peppers bass player Flea and Talking Heads frontman David Byrne.
Kurt Cobain publicly requested a reunion tour from the trio in 1993, writing a letter to Arnaldo Baptista, but the band’s first live performance since 1978 was at London’s Barbican Arts Centre on May 22, 2006 (though without Rita Lee, who was replaced with Zélia Duncan on vocals). This performance was followed by shows in New York City, Los Angeles (with the Flaming Lips), San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Chicago and Miami. However in September 2007, both Arnaldo Baptista and Zélia Duncan left the band, each expressing wishes to continue with their respective solo projects.
Sérgio Dias, however, vowed to keep the reformed band alive, not wanting to let “the giant sleep again,” as he put it. And so, led by Dias with Esmeria Bulgari on vocals, Henrique Peters on keyboards, Vinicius Junqueira on bass and Claudio Tchernev on drums, the band toured extensively enjoying some great highlights such as “A Minha Menina” featuring as the audio track for the McDonald’s commercial “Victory” in June 2008, their first new release in 35 years, “Haih Or Amortecedor” (ANTI- Records) in September 2009.
In 2017, Sérgio Dias collaborated with the English singer-songwriter, Camilo Macedo and subsequently she was put into the band’s line up on vocals, guitars and keyboards.
The six-piece band is currently working on a new studio album.
Festival history
ACAMF began in 2018, but evolved out of the Athens Community Music Festival, which originated in 1999 on the parking garage rooftop, as an end-of-summer festival celebrating the vibrant music scene of Athens.
The festival grew to be a multi-venue event focused on showcasing local music venues and uptown businesses while raising funds for community organizations.
In 2018, with the support of the Athens Municipal Arts Commission and Athens City Council, the festival expanded to include a street stage and participation from dozens of local artists/art vendors and community organizations.
