The Athens City and Safety Services Committee discussed garbage and recycling removal on Monday.
Committee member Alan Swank raised concerns about unequal rates for owner-occupiers and renters, illustrating his point with visual aids: He brought out two trash cans — one large and one small — and a trash bag and asked the audience which neighbor would pay more in trash.
He held up the trash bag and said, “Well, if this happens to be a renter — one person who puts out this much garbage, they pay $22 and a few pennies,” Swank said. Gesturing toward the trash cans, he said, "These two pay $15 and some pennies.”
According to the Athens City website, a rental customer of one to three residents pays $22.05 for two 32-gallon cans. While owner-occupiers also pay this rate by default, they can request a single-can rate of $15.23.
“Simply because someone is a renter — they pay more,” Swank said.
The rate difference occurs only if the owner-occupier opts into it, said Athens City Service Safety Director Andy Stone.
“There is a disparity there, but it’s not automatic,” Stone said.
Athens resident Rob Delach said as an owner-occupier who sought out the lower rate for one less can, he appreciates being incentivized to produce less trash.
“It makes sense to encourage that behavior by having a lower rate and not just eliminating (the tiered rate system),” Delach said. “We want to incentivize people to produce less trash, right?”
The Code Enforcement Office usually recommends rates and amounts for trash, Council President Chris Knisely said. She also mentioned the possibility of a introducing a uniform trash can size.
Stone and Code Enforcement Director David Riggs both said the rates could be reconsidered when the city renegotiates its waste contract in June 2023.
Composting
The committee also discussed the city’s composting program, which was launched formally in 2020. All city residents were automatically enrolled in the program at a cost of $6.33 per month for a container provided by Athens-Hocking Recycling Centers.
Composting is the process of converting solid food waste into usable organic material. The Athens Hocking Recycling Center offers weekly. pickup, and uses five-gallon, seven-gallon, and 35-gallon containers for collection of food waste for residential and commercial applications.
A wave of opt-outs has occurred since the program began, committee members said. Members of the committee discussed how to make the program, which is opt-out, more successful. Council member Sarah Grace said the city needed to raise the program's profile.
“The hope is that more and more people will choose to participate as they learn about it and choose it for the reason that it is a good steward of the planet thing to do,” Grace said.
Because the Athens program does not provide finished compost in return to participating residents, Swank noted, it may not offer sufficient incentive to remain in the program.
The program's environmental benefit should be enough, Grace said.
“Why did people begin recycling if they personally didn't get anything out of it?” Grace said. “The benefit is the right thing to do environmentally.”
Ed Newman, Zero Waste director at Rural Action, told the committee that adding more participants to the program would increase its success and noted that many landlords opted out. He suggested making the program city-wide, like trash or recycling.
“We’re the leaders of this in Ohio,” Newman said. “Let’s keep tweaking this, as you say.”
Several tweaks to the program could be made during contract negotiations, said Riggs, who noted that the amount of food waste collected is not directly tied to the recycling fee — even if a household generates no compost, the city is still charged for collection.
