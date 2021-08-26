Athens High School

Athens City Schools, which began classes on Wednesday, will be closing until mid-next week, Superintendent Tom Gibbs said Thursday in an email to families.

In the email, Gibbs cited spread among transportation faculty as a reason for the closure. He said he hopes school can return by Wednesday, Sept. 1.

'I am very sorry to have to make this phone call and to have to make this decision, however the Athens City School District will now be closed beginning tomorrow," Gibbs said in an email.

Gibbs said the decision was made in consultation with the Athens City-County Health Department. All faculty and staff work their regular schedules on all three days.

