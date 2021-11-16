A long-time advocate for the disabled community was awarded the 2021 Athens City Commission on Disabilities Athena Award in November as recognition of her work with the community.
Athens Mayor Steve Patterson and the Athens City Commission on Disabilities presented Athens resident Barbara Conover the award during the seventh annual Athena Award on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at a virtual recognition ceremony shown via Zoom.
Conover who was nominated by Joyce Lewis, executive director of United Seniors of Athens County. Conover’s friend Mary Lewis and Athens Township Trustee Steven Pierson wrote letters of support.
Conover has served the Athens disability community for 30 years, according to a release. As a graduate of Athens High School and Ohio University, she has made Athens her home and worked to enhance the lives of our community and disabled residents of all ages. She has sat on many commissions, panels, committees and professional associations, as champion for the cause of accessibility and inclusion, the release said.
“I am so grateful for the work the City is doing on behalf of people with disabilities and thank everyone for this honor,” Conover said during the ceremony.
The majority of Conover’s professional life has been spent providing affordable, accessible housing options in our community, the release said.
As director of Three Rivers Housing Corporation for over 20 years, she offered accessible and affordable housing for Athens County residents. As a NeighborWorks America consultant, she provides expertise in Americans with Disability Act and fair housing compliance, universal design, and aging in place.
As director of the Athens Village, she promoted programs for falls prevention, home safety assessments and establishing a nurse advocate program. She is also certified as a leader/instructor in various programs offering fitness and self-management coaching.
According to the release, she was also instrumental in assisting United Seniors of Athens County in establishing an evidence-based program, Athens County Cares, in partnership with the Benjamin Rose Institute in Cleveland, Ohio, to provide care consultation, a coaching program to assist persons in accessing needed community resources and establishing a dementia inclusive community in Athens County. As her career path has moved from the traditional non-profit service world, she continues to find ways to assist the disabled and vulnerable of our community in her volunteer endeavors.
The other nominees for the award were Noreen Jordan, leader of Project SEARCH with OhioHealth; and the staff of the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
The Athena Award is the only award given by Athens and was created by the Commission on Disabilities in 2015 to recognize those providing exceptional service to people living with disabilities in the Athens community.
Local artist Luke Hawk was selected as a result of the Commission’s “Calling All Artists” for a new 2021 design that would represent Athena and be awarded for the next six years.
Hawk, an Ohio University alumnus of the College of Fine Arts, collaborated with Disability Commissioner Emerita Berry Dilley to develop the new Athena Award. It was revealed for the first time during the Nov. 3rd Athena Award ceremony.
The award is shaped like a wing, forming a sideways tear-drop-shaped display on a pedestal.
“After listening to Ms. Dilley’s vision for the physical award, I looked at the characteristics of Athena, focused on the inspiration around me, made adjustments, and produced a really good award.” Hawk said in a statement.
The Athena Award represents the Greek Goddess after whom our city is named and has been presented annually since 2015 to acknowledge those who break down barriers for those who live with disabilities.
The Athena Award evolved from a Service Award, created by former Commission Chair Dr. Larry Jageman, according to a release. In later years, the criteria were updated and a series of six sculptures were created, and the Award name changed to The Athena Award. The first Athena Award sculpture, created by local artists Kevin Morgan, Thomas Bennett, and Nick Delmatto was used for the awards given from 2015 to 2020.
