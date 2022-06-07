Southeastern Ohio Rainbow Alliance Executive Director Chris Nevil said local attitudes toward LGBTQ+ community have changed for the better over the past several years, but there still remains work to be done.
Nevil, 29, who grew up in Athens County, explains SEORA’s mission. SEORA has organized Athens’ Pride Week activities to take place June 10-12. The schedule is posted below.
SEORA’s mission is to provide education, support, resources, and outreach to the region’s LGBT population.
“I’m a townie through and through. I was born and raised here,” Nevil said. “Running the Southeastern Ohio Rainbow Alliance -- it's not just a group for me. It's more of a mission to provide safe and welcoming spaces and expose people who may not traditionally be exposed to things. But also, there have been so many events that we've had where people have come up to me and said, ‘this is the first, very first LGBT event I've ever been to – the first place I could be myself.’”
Nevil said it wasn’t always like that around this area.
“I think this new attitude is so cool because when I was younger or their age, I had to go to Columbus to experience anything Pride related,” said Nevil, Athens High School Class of 2011 now a finance guy who has earned an associate’s degree from Hocking College, a bachelor’s degree from Franklin University and an MBA from the University of Cincinnati. “I had my first Pride experience when I was 18 and that was in Columbus and it was culture shock because we didn't have anything like that here. The biggest thing is really just exposure and making sure that there is a space for people to come who may not traditionally have that space to be themselves or feel welcome.”
Nevil says he hopes events like Pride Week and groups like SEORA open eyes, transform minds.
“I do suspect that most of the time it's people that already are accepting that come to our events,” he said. “Sometimes there are people that have never been to a drag show or had some sort of opinion about a drag show, but that opinion changed when they actually came to one. A lot of people when they think Pride, they think it is solely glitter, rainbows and anything way over the top, which is valid, but our pride differs from that, it's community oriented and centered around everyone so everyone can celebrate together.”
Athens is a beacon of understanding, acceptance.
“I think historically Athens has always been accepting,” Nevil said. “Truly, I do. I think what's changing is the surrounding areas.”
Because Athens is the biggest city in Southeast Ohio, Nevil said, perhaps other places are following its lead, changing.
“We're actually now seeing Pride festivals happen in Gallipolis, Portsmouth, Zanesville has one now too and Marietta is trying to do one. Belpre is trying to do one. So, it's not just Athens that we've seen these kinds of changes, it's really everywhere else that’s changing," he said.
Nevil admits that not everyone is open and receptive of others, but being loud and proud offers its own reward.
“There are just some people that you're never going to change their mind, but I think one thing that the LGBTQ+ plus community is good about doing is being loud and proud and not caring any more about what somebody has to say if it's negative,” he said.
Nevil recalled the “drag queen storytime” debate during Pride Week in 2019 at the Athens Public Library.
That children’s story time was briefly interrupted when a library visitor, apparently there without children, loudly addressed the group, asking parents why they thought it was OK to expose their kids to sexualized content, according to an Athens News story. The man reportedly was reacting to a drag queen reading to the children from a book about a little boy who wants to wear dresses but is constantly told that “boys don’t wear dresses.”
Attendees attested to the fact that the event included no sexualized content. The man was asked to leave, not by library staff, but by people in the audience.
“I know a couple of years ago we had a drag queen story time over at the library and people were all up in arms about it, but yet guess what?” Nevil said. “Drag queens pay taxes as well. And the library is just as much theirs as it is the people that hate having a drag queen story time. So we actually did have a protestor that was there with a sign, but folks asked him politely to leave and he did. So basically he said he was told, ‘if you want to have a religious gathering, you're allowed to rent the public room, just like they're doing.
“So the times the times are catching up. We’re having more events around here like Pride Fest and people are seeing it.”
Modern culture as portrayed by Hollywood embraces acceptance.
“I think also people are seeing it more in movies,” Nevil said. “More and more major characters in movies are LGBTQ in some way.”
However, Nevil contends that hate has a powerful hold on some people.
“I am a firm believer there will always be haters out there,” he said. “I think what's the most important is that we don't allow ourselves to be silenced. I used to really struggle with being myself just because it's not a fun thing to just be walking into a store and be called a (slur) or someone screams that out their window. They’re just strangers and you're just walking into the store. That's actually happened twice to me.”
That moment of bigotry was outshined by a lifetime of growth.
“And you know what? Me being me, I just waved at them and moved on about my day,” Nevil said. “Four or five years ago that would have ruined my entire day. I just don't understand why somebody has to go out of their way to be nasty. We won't be able to change their minds probably, but I didn't let it destroy me. And I think that's the most important part is people being themselves, no matter what.”
Athens Pride Fest Field Day will begin at noon Sunday, June 12 at Richland Park. Families are invited to enjoy games, food and fun.
“Our pride field day is going to have free food for everybody, a bouncy house that we’re really excited about, field games, lots and lots of organizations tables, vendors and stuff. You won't be able to miss it because you'll see everything," he said.
Pride events kick off with a “shuffle” starting at 8 p.m. Friday at The Pigskin. Known to many as the Court Street shuffle, Pride’s pub crawl seeks to visit various bars one after the other such as Casa, Pigskin, Lucky’s, Red Brick, Catseye, Athens Uncorked, Buffalo Wild Wings, Tony’s, Ciro with the last stop being the Union where a dance party is planned.
“There’s a lot of people around here who always who talk about the Court Street shuffle, so we're doing an Athens Pride Fest shuffle,” Nevil said.
Pride Month recognizes the impact that lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals have had on history throughout the world.
Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month is celebrated each year in the month of June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan.
Stonewall Uprising, also known as Stonewall Riots, began on June 28, 1969, when New York City police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay club located in Greenwich Village in New York City, according to history.com.
The raid sparked a riot among bar patrons and neighborhood residents as police took employees and patrons out of the bar. Six days of protests and violent clashes with law enforcement occurred outside the bar on Christopher Street, in neighboring streets and in nearby Christopher Park.
Schedule of Events
Events kick off with a shuffle starting at 8 p.m. Friday at The Pigskin.
A drag show will be held Saturday at Eclipse Company Store, 11309 Jackson Drive, The Plains. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 8. Tickets are $8.
Athens Pride Fest Field Day will begin at noon Sunday at Richland Park. Families are invited to enjoy games, food and fun.
OU’s LGBT Center and the City of Athens are cosponsoring a performance of the musical “Fun Home” in honor of Pride Month.
ARTS/West will debut its first show that it has officially produced on June 3-5 and this Friday through Sunday. Entitled, “Fun Home,” it's Alison Bechdel’s memoir set to music, where she comes to terms with her complicated relationship with her dad.
The show is recommended for people ages 13 and older, as it contains adult language and subject material.
The Friday and Saturday show will start at 8 p.m., while Sunday matinees will start at 2 p.m. The run time is about 90 minutes. There is no intermission.
Tickets are available at tinyurl.com/funhomeathens online. Tickets purchased the day of the show are cash only.
OU’s LGBT Center is working with SEORA, OUT Ohio and other OU campus and community partners on organizing a “Summer of Pride,” with events scheduled for July and August.
Miles Layton is the APG Ohio Region Editor
