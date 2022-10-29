Athens' best known holiday celebration

Happy Halloween!
If you’re a visitor for Saturday’s festival, welcome to Athens. If you live here year round as a townie or college student… well… you know what to expect, which is to expect the unexpected.
Opinions may vary, but I’d say this is one of the best celebrations anywhere, anytime. The Athens News/Athens Messenger will be taking tons of photos and be reporting from the front lines of this annual event.
Thousands of people dressed in wild costumes from near and far will converge Saturday on Court Street.
Much praise goes to the festival’s organizers who brought in top bands and entertainment. There is so much to do!
Though there is no denying the insanity that tends to happen later in the evening, the longtime annual event has something for everyone.
Families can enjoy Rockin’ Reggie, face-painting, a scavenger hunt and more.
Athens Uptown Business Association Trick or Treat is between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. – I can’t wait to do this with our three kids!
If you loved the Hocus Pocus movies — thank-you Bette Midler for championing the recently released sequel — then check out Hocus Pocus Drag Queens between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Afterward, there will be a guest drag queen doing face-painting.
Musical acts that will be performing are DJ B-Funk, DysFunktional Family Band, ATLNTS + Cloudboi, and Brick City Record Label Artist Showcase at the big well-lit stage located at the intersection of Court Street and Union Street.
Please join the 10th annual Honey for the Heart Parade that will feature all sorts of costumes like dancing pandas and zebras — love it! The Honey for the Heart Parade is a pop-up studio project of Passion Works Studio located at 20 East State Street. Our family will join the parade.
Line-up begins at 4:30 p.m. on Fern Street behind Central Venue with the parade starting at 5 p.m.
The adult party starts around 6 p.m. — let’s go crazy like it’s 1999! Various publications have pronounced OU as among the best party schools in the nation — a reputation that is well deserved.
Back in the day, I remember when everyone gathered to watch the Pumpkin drop above the old Athens News building, a la New York Times Square on New Year’s Eve. As the orange orb dropped, folks started screaming as they embraced the madness.
Best place to sit so as to watch the crazy costumers was/is by the front window at the Junction at the corner of West State and Court streets. Every bar was and will be crowded. No matter where you go, be patient with your bartenders, servers.
Long ago when I was an active part of this crazy crowd, I dressed as Harry Potter before it became trendy. Another year I dressed as Julius Caesar mainly because using a bed sheet as a toga was an easy costume and seemed like a good idea until it got cold and rainy.
Hopefully, Saturday’s weather will be nice.
Over the years I’ve seen tons of witty and creative costumes ranging from the Ghostbusters’ Stay Puft Marshmallow Man — guys were stacked at least 2-people tall — to Rockem-Sockem Robots and all sorts of scantily clad individuals.
Expect tasteless costumes — I’ve heard one group of idiots dressed in KKK’s white robes during a Halloween in the 70s. Can’t do that today, nor should anyone.
Legions of local enforcement will be very present — some on horseback. One year a guy assaulted a police horse — yep.
Friday night/Saturday morning, shots were fired around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of West State Street. As soon as the shots rang out, the big and loud crowd partying by the top of hill near the cemetery was quickly dispersed. Athens Police is investigating.
Regional Jail will be busy as will local EMS this weekend.
Be smart by locking your doors and even if you can find a parking place close to Court Street, it’s a good idea to park your cars away from major routes leading into downtown. Walk if you can because no one wants a DUI.
You won't get fined for smoking marijuana, but cops don’t like public urination.
Though some folks are likely to lose a few brain cells on Saturday, it’s better to make memories, have a good time and stay out of trouble.
Happy Halloween!
Region Editor for APG Ohio, Miles Layton may be reached at mlayton@circlevilleherald.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.