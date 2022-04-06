Ohio University and the City of Athens welcome the campus and community to participate in Athens Beautification projects occurring throughout April.
An annual spring tradition, Athens Beautification Month gives volunteers numerous opportunities to help clean up and beautify our community.
The OU Center for Campus and Community Engagement and Office of Sustainability have collaborated with the city administration to organize numerous litter pickups, landscape, flower bed and garden preparations; and an uptown waste and recycling bin cleaning event.
To participate, you may register for individual projects on GivePulse at ohio.givepulse.com (scroll down and use search term: beautification), contact the Office of Sustainability at sustainability@ohio.edu or 740-593-0460 or simply show up the day of the event at the following locations:
Friday: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Ecohouse Garden, 8133 Dairy Lane, Athens
Help the Ohio University Office of Sustainability prepare the Ecohouse Garden for spring planting. Please bring garden gloves if you have them and wear appropriate clothing. Extra gloves will also be available.
Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Currier Street Parking Lot and Trailhead
The Hockhocking Adena Bikeway has a short spur from the Hocking River bikeway bridge to Currier Street on the Athens West Side. Help clean-up the area along the spur and around the bridge. Easily accessible by bicycle. Please bring work gloves if you have them and wear clothing appropriate for handling litter. Extra gloves will also be available.
Wednesdays in April, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30a.m. - Emeriti Park Landscape Bed Beautification
Every Wednesday in April, help the Ohio University Grounds Department beautify this picturesque campus location and surrounding area. Volunteers will meet outside the Baker Center first floor entrance. Please bring garden gloves if you have them and wear clothing appropriate for working in flower beds.
April 15 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. — Uptown Athens Waste & Recycling Bins
Help the City of Athens clean the exteriors of the city’s uptown sidewalk waste and recycling bins. Volunteers will meet outside the City Building, 8 East Washington Street. Please bring work gloves if you have them and wear clothing appropriate for washing with sponges and rags. Extra gloves will also be available.
April 16 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Hocking River Sweep
Help pick up litter in the Hocking River Channel between the Habitat House and Athens Public Library. Volunteers will meet at Bingham House (log cabin at 97 Richland Avenue, corner of Richland and Shafer) to pick up supplies and receive instructions. Please bring work gloves if you have them and wear clothing appropriate for handling litter. Extra gloves will also be available.
April 23 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Fern Alley
Help clean-up Fern Alley and adjacent lots. Fern Alley is a roadway between Court Street and East State Street. Meet organizers on sidewalk across the street from Courtside Pizza where Fern Alley meets Court Street. Please bring work gloves if you have them and wear clothing appropriate for handling litter. Extra gloves will also be available.
Please send any questions about Athens Beautification Month to sustainability@ohio.edu.
