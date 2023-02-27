Anyone interested in taking their dog on a walk that involves a Hollywood-style red carpet, might enjoy an upcoming uptown event that's filled with fun, a film and a free dog treat.
There will be a special fundraiser for Friends of the Shelter Dogs Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Athena Cinema located at 20 S. Court Street, Athens. The highlight of the event which will be a screening of the 2000 comedy, Best in Show.
Though what's unique about this event is that anyone who decides to come can also bring their dog. However, dogs must be up to date on their vaccinations, and be leashed at all times.
Admission is $10 which includes a free dog treat. Patrons and their pooches also have the option to have some red carpet photos taken for a donation of $5. In addition, a stained-glass custom pet portrait courtesy of Sun Spots by Adria will be raffled off. Tickets are priced at $3 each.
From 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., there will be an open house where photos will be taken. At 2 p.m., the film presentation will begin. Then from 2:45 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. there will be an intermission followed by the ending to the film at 4 p.m.
Directed by Christopher Guest of "The is Spinal Tap" fame, "Best in Show" is a comedic mock documentary that's centered around the prestigious Mayflower Kennel Dog Show. The movie followers several ambitious show dog owners as they ready their prize pooches to hopefully win the coveted title of, "Best in Show."
Among the contestants are dog show new comers Gerry and Cookie Fleck (Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara.) and their Norwich Terrier, "Winky." Then there's neurotic yuppies Meg and Hamilton Swan (Parker Posey and Michael Hitchcock) and their obedience-challenged Weimaraner, "Beatrice."
But, all eyes are on bougie trophy wife, Sherri Ann Cabot (Jennifer Coolidge), her dog handler, Christy (Jane Lynch) and especially Sherri's two time champion Standard Poodle, "Rhapsody in White" who is going for her record third win at this event.
Meanwhile, in the commentators box, obnoxious Buck Laughlin (Fred Willard) cluelessly attempts to give viewers a play-by-play of account of the unfolding event in what happens to be his first - and probably last - professional dog show.
Named by the American Film Institute as one of their top ten films of 2000, "Best in Show" is a very funny and affectionate tribute to anyone who loves their dog as much as any parent could love their own child.
Friends of the Shelter Dogs is a non-profit 501(c) 3 organization that offers aid to the Athens County Dog Shelter by providing spay and neutering services, veterinary support and helps promote the shelter dogs for the goal of being adopted.
For more information about Saturday's screening of "Best in Show" and other upcoming events at the Athena Cinema visit www.athenacinema.com.030
