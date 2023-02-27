Best in Show Poster

The mock documentary, "Best in Show," will be playing at the Athens Cinema at 20 S. Court Street on Saturday, March 4, at 2 p.m. This screening is part of a fundraiser to raise donations for Friends of the Shelter Dogs. Admission is $10, and dogs are welcome as long at they are leashed and up to date on their shots.

 ANews Photo by Tracey A. Maine

Anyone interested in taking their dog on a walk that involves a Hollywood-style red carpet, might enjoy an upcoming uptown event that's filled with fun, a film and a free dog treat.

There will be a special fundraiser for Friends of the Shelter Dogs Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Athena Cinema located at 20 S. Court Street, Athens. The highlight of the event which will be a screening of the 2000 comedy, Best in Show.


