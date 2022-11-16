With many outlets already offering holiday discounts, some consumers are getting a head start on holiday shopping. As Black Friday, Cyber Monday and other holiday shopping approaches, online shoppers should take steps now to protect their identities from cyber criminals.

“Identity theft is one of the fastest growing crimes, and shopping online can increase your chances of having your information stolen,” says Dan Flynn, managing director of branch operations, AAA East Central. “Shoppers should monitor their credit reports and sign up for credit monitoring services, like the ProtectMyID® program offered to AAA members.”


