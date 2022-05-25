By Tracey A. Maine
ANews Staff Writer
ARTS/West will be presenting the Tony Award-winning musical, Fun Home, June 3, 4, 5,10, 11 and 12 at 132 W. State Street, Athens. Friday and Saturday performances will begin at 8 p.m. Sunday matinee shows will start at 2 p.m.
Based on the book, Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic by Alison Bechdel, the music was composed by Jeanine Tesori and the book and lyrics were written by Lisa Kron.
Fun Home tells the autobiographical story of the Bechdel Family through the eyes of their daughter, Alison. Now a successful middle-aged cartoonist, Alison revisits two turbulent times in her past that helped her slowly come to terms with her sexual orientation.
Through a series of interwoven flashbacks, Alison revisits herself as a both a small child and college freshman to help unravel the mystery of why her father, Bruce, was so distant and demanding. She also learns the reasons behind her mother, Helen’s, choice to become secretive.
Eventually, the realization that her father has been living a double life helps give Alison the courage to admit that she’s a lesbian. Hence, her decision to come out to her parents sets the stage for each of the main characters to experience their own individual moment of truth.
Director Dayton Edward Willison has been the program coordinator for ARTS/West for the past eight months. Willison noted that Fun House was chosen because, “So often in the media the experiences of the members of the LGBTQ+ community aren’t being portrayed accurately. This musical expresses what it feels like to grow up as a lesbian and brings that experience to light for the audience.”
Grown-up Alison will be played by Gwen Sour, while Lily Boulard and Colleen Kochensparger will play this same character as a child and college freshman.
Alison’s parents will be portrayed by Carter Rice and Ella Manning. Her brothers Christian and John will be played by Peter Cohara and Lili Ray.
Alison’s college girlfriend, Joan will be played by Angela Joy Baldasare.
The show is slated to run approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Also, since the show deals with mature subject matter and uses adult language, the suggested age of audience members is 13+.
Fun Home made theatre history by being the first-ever Broadway musical to feature a protagonist who was also a lesbian.
At the 2015 Tony Awards, Fun Home took home five prizes in the following categories: Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, Best Leading Actor in a Musical and Best Direction of a Musical.
Tickets are available on Eventbright by visiting the following link: https://tinyurl.com/funhomeathens. Also, tickets purchased on the day of a performance will only be available on a cash-only basis.
ARTS/West is a facility operated by the City of Athens Parks, and Recreation Department. This organization’s ongoing mission is to make opportunities available for individual artists and art organizations to engage in the creation, performance and exhibition of different arts forms throughout the community.
For more information on ARTS/West and their production of Fun Home call, 740-592-4315.
