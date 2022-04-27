Hocking College’s Fish Management & Aquaculture Sciences program will be presenting an Aquatic Education Day Saturday at the HC Fish Hatchery located at 5939 Perry Road, Athens, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participants will both observe and learn about fish that are raised by HC’s FMAS program. They will also get experience with electro shocking, seining ponds and stream assessments.

Those attending will also get a tour of the fish hatchery.

