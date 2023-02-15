The cultural diversity of Appalachia is no doubt distinct and rich.
For the past several years, Appalachian Understories, part of Rural Action, has been working to share those stories with the people of southeast Ohio.
Coming up Feb. 17-19, Appalachian Understories is hosting a three-day Uplifting Diversity Weekend including guided tours of museums, a drum circle, and three meals by black and locally owned businesses.
“I think it’s a really good showcase of our region,” said Madison Donohue, a tourism specialist with Appalachian Understories. “I think some of these things are really good and have been overlooked or just haven’t gotten the platform they needed to share their stories.”
The weekend’s festivities start Friday night with a drum circle led by Lawrence R. Greene, founder of Ugata, a drum and dance group.
“I would say David Butcher’s People of Color Museum is one highlight I’m excited to share with people,” Donohue said. “David is a wonderful person who has done so much to preserve the heritage of this region. He has put together this beautiful museum documented a lot of his lineage and has some really incredible stories and is a great storyteller himself.”
On Saturday, guests will also visit Glasshouse Works, an exotic plant nursery featuring unique and exotic plants from around the world.
Donohue said the owner has dedicated his life to filling the greenhouses on his property with the most beautiful plants.
“It’s like a tropical rainforest,” she said. “They’re filled to the rim with all these beautiful plants.”
Donohue said she’s excited to see the reaction of the guests going from the drab world of Ohio in February into the lush and beautiful greenhouses.
Another unique stop on the tour will be to the Cannabis Museum that Shows the history of cannabis, hemp and apothecaries in not only southeast Ohio but the country and the world.
Other stops include Dutch Creek Winery, Sticky Pete’s Maple Syrup Farm and a Underground Railroad immersive journey at the Multicultural Genealogical Center.
Donohue said one fun aspect about the weekend is that almost everything tour goers will see are things they could visit any time of the year.
“None of these things are exclusive to this one weekend,” Donohue said. “All of these things are open to the public all the time. We just put them all together in one weekend.”
Tickets are limited for this event, as there are a total of 30 tickets available for the weekend’s tour including 10 seats on a bus and 20 tickets for those who drive themselves. Half of the bus tickets have already been sold.
Visitors who need a motel room can also receive a discount on their stay by showing proof of their participating in the Uplifting Diversity Tour.
For more information and registration details, visit www.appalachianunderstories.com.
