According to the nonprofit, Share Our Strength, summertime is the hungriest time of year for children living in poverty in the United States. However, thanks to the upcoming 16th Annual Peanut Butter and Jelly Project, Athens County children will have access to the supplies they need to make themselves a sandwich whenever they need one.
Athens County Children Services coordinates the program.
Matthew Starkey, ACCS information officer and communications events coordinator, explained that distribution stations will be set up throughout the area where people can drop off jars of peanut butter and jelly every Thursday from June 1-July 27.
All donations must be in their original packaging with no broken seals.
“The goal of this program is to address food instability in the area, and to provide kids in the area with everything they need to make themselves something simple to eat,” Starkey said.
The distribution centers include:
Alexander Elementary School, in Albany
Amesville Elementary School and Hope Drive apartments
Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center (Old Chauncey Elementary)
The Plains Community Park
Each distribution center will be open from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., with bins where people can donate. In addition, fresh produce, Snowville products and bread will be available at each distribution center.
Last year was Starkey’s first time working with the PB&J Project.
“I learned how important this program is to families dealing with food insecurity in the area during the summer,” he said. “When school is in session, they have nutrition programs in place to make sure these kids get a good meal everyday.
“But, in the summer they need something to bridge the gap,” Starkey added. “That’s where there the Peanut Butter and Jelly Program comes in. That’s why this program is so important to our area.”
To make a private financial donation, send a check to ACCS PB&J Project, P.O. BOX 1046, Athens, Ohio 45701. In the memo section, specify that the donation is for the PB&J Project.
Ohio University Credit Union recently donated $1,000 to the project.
According to www.healthline.com, peanut butter contains the following health-oriented benefits:
Peanut butter is a good protein source. A 3.5-ounce portion contains 22 grams of carbohydrates, 22.5 grams of protein and 51 grams of fat.
This food source is low in carbs.
Peanut butter is high in healthy fats. A 3.5-ounce portion contains close to 597 calories.
A 3.5-ounce portion of peanut butter includes vitamins and minerals such as Vitamin E, Vitamin B6, Magnesium and Copper.
Peanut butter contains antioxidants such as P-Coumaric Acid and Resveratrol, which is associated with a lower risk of heart disease.
For information on Athens County Children Services 16th Annual Peanut Butter & Jelly Project, call (740) 592-3061.
