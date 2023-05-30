PB&J donation

Bill Hayes and his wife donated this stock of peanut butter and jelly to the Athens County Children Services Peanut Butter and Jelly Project in 2019. The 2023 project will get underway on June 1.

According to the nonprofit, Share Our Strength, summertime is the hungriest time of year for children living in poverty in the United States. However, thanks to the upcoming 16th Annual Peanut Butter and Jelly Project, Athens County children will have access to the supplies they need to make themselves a sandwich whenever they need one.

Athens County Children Services coordinates the program.


