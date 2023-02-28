The recent unseasonably warm weather experienced in Athens is a forerunner to an annual spring event that will be teeing off in May.
The Athens Area Chamber of Commerce's 29th Annual Golf Benefit is set for Friday, May 23, at The Athens Country Club, 7606 Country Club Rd.
According to Kristin Slemmer, marketing and PR specialist for the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, the annual benefit favorite event for many and is a day of comradery, community-building, networking, and relaxation on the links. Teams of four can use the time to team-build, collaborate, or just have some fun while enjoying the beautiful course at the Athens Country Club.
Teams and Sponsorship Registration
The chamber is encouraging participation in the event as a way to highlight a business and show support of the Athens Area Chamber by sponsoring and/or participating in the event.
The chamber is now accepting team and sponsorship registrations. Organizers encourage registration as soon as possible, as they say spots for this popular event go quickly.
Sponsorship categories are as follows:
Major: $1,000 (three available)
Four green fees, four lunches, two carts, prominent sign placement at the event and your company logo in all team photos, a team photo with logo and a thank you on social media.
Team: $600 (19 available)
Four green fees, four lunches, two carts, prominent sign placement at event a team photo with logo and a social media thank you.
Supporting: $350 (six available)
Prominent signage at the event and the ability to display material at refreshment stations.
Hole: $100 (20 available)
Skill Prize: $50 (four available)
Slemmer explained the history of the event and why it's become such a staple in the community.
“The Athens Area Chamber’s Annual Golf Benefit is a favorite event for many of our members," she said. "The golf benefit was started three decades ago as a way to raise funds for the chamber, while simultaneously providing our members with a fun day of networking."
Slemmer added that while some aspects of the benefit have changed over the years, at its core, the day of golfing has remained basically the same.
"The event has evolved some over the years, but at its core it is still a day that provides participants with quality networking opportunities and a little friendly competition. The winning team gets their picture and names featured in a full-page newspaper ad following the event, and we also have a few skill prizes running throughout the day for some extra excitement," Slemmer said.
She noted that team and sponsorship registration is currently open, and spots fill up quickly.
If anyone has any additional questions, please contact the chamber office at 740-593-9353 or email admin@athenschamber.com.
