Lawmakers in Congress want to slash by half funding for the nation's AmeriCorps programs. Ohio groups opposed to that move say it would have wide-ranging effects for places like food banks. The AmeriCorps budget would dwindle to around $660 million for fiscal year 2024.

Matthew Jackson, volunteer experience manager with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, said he started out as a Vista volunteer more than a decade ago, after graduating from Kent State. When a full-time position on the food bank's outreach team opened up, he applied and got the job.


  

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments