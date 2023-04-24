Representing Alexander Local Schools, The Red Hot Chili Steppers were the Southeast Winners in the Health Action Council’s Spring Step It Up Challenge.
The Step It Up Challenge is a no-cost step program that promotes overall health and well-being for Ohio-based schools and the community.
Teams consist of school administration, staff and parents, with a minimum of three participants with the goal of modeling healthy habits, showing leadership and winning money.
The Alexander Local Schools team consisted of Natalie Lucas, Chrissy Weffler and Adam Cullen. Their team logged 455,522 steps and won $1,000 for ALS.
Lucas is an Elementary Physical Education teacher. Weffler is a paraprofessional in Pre-School, and Cullum is a 4th grade Math teacher.
The challenge consisted of 470 participants and 48 teams. Combined, all the teams totaled 94,001,295 steps.
Patty Starr is the president & CEO of Health Action Council. She stated, “This challenge fosters team building, being an active role model, and setting an example for healthy habits.”
Starr added, “Setting good examples about health and wellness is a gift of self-care and a stellar example for children to follow.”
Health Action Council (HAC) is a not-for-profit 501 ©(6) organization representing mid and large employers that enhances human and economic health through leadership, innovative services and collaboration.
HAC provides value to its members by facilitating projects that improve the quality, and moderate the cost of healthcare purchased by its members for their employees, dependents and retirees.
Health Action Council also collaborates with key stakeholders — health plans, physicians, hospitals and the pharmaceutical industry — to improve the quality and efficiency of healthcare in the community. For more information on HAC visit https://healthactioncouncil.org
The Fall Healthy Kids Challenge is slated from October 9 through November 5. Any teams interested in participating should contact Noell Reinhart at nreinhart@healthactioncouncil.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.