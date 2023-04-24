Alexander Health Challenge Winners

Pictured (l-R) are The Red Hot Chili Steppers team members Natalie Lucas, Chrissy Weffler and Adam Cullen representing Alexander Local Schools. The team was recently named Southeast Winners of the Health Action Council’s Spring Step It Up Challenge.

 Submitted Photo bySandra Stafford

Representing Alexander Local Schools, The Red Hot Chili Steppers were the Southeast Winners in the Health Action Council’s Spring Step It Up Challenge.

The Step It Up Challenge is a no-cost step program that promotes overall health and well-being for Ohio-based schools and the community.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments