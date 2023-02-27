A longtime Alexander Local Schools employee is nominated for a prestigious national award.
ALS Special Programs and Whole Child Coordinator, Lindy Douglas, recently found out that she is nominated for the National LifeChanger of the Year Award.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A longtime Alexander Local Schools employee is nominated for a prestigious national award.
ALS Special Programs and Whole Child Coordinator, Lindy Douglas, recently found out that she is nominated for the National LifeChanger of the Year Award.
In response, Douglas stated, "I'm truly honored that people are noticing the work I'm doing here in Albany and Ohio."
The LifeChanger of the Year Award is a national program that recognizes K-12 public school educators and school district employees whose influence has left a positive impact on the lives of students they interact with.
All LifeChanger of the Year Award nominees will compete for the following prizes:
* A grand prize award of $10,000
* Four grand prize finalists awards of $5,000
* Ten LifeChanger awards of $3,000
* One Capstone Award of $3,000 for anyone retiring from a school district in 2023.
* One Spotlight Award of $5,000 that recognizes educators in a specific discipline
* One Spirit Award of $5,000 that will be based on the amount of support nominees receive from their communities.
All winners in every category will share their prize money with their respective school districts. The winners of the 2023 LifeChanger of the Year Awards will be announced sometime later this year.
Douglas graduated from Ohio University with a masters in educational administration degree in 2002.
From August 2014-July 2022, Douglas was the Superintendent of Alexander Local Schools. Under her leadership, the district was listed as a top 100 school district in the United States.
In her current role, Douglas focuses more on what she calls, "the whole child." She elaborated that, "I find out what their needs are both inside and outside of school. That could be food, counseling, a support system, or if they could benefit from the school's wellness programs."
Nominations for the LifeChanger of the Year Award are submitted from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Winners will be chosen by a selection committee made up of former LifeChanger of the Year Award winners, and education professionals.
Douglas was nominated twice for this award by two members of her community who wished to remain anonymous.
She expressed that, "I'm very surprised by both nominations, and I'm honored that they feel that I have made a difference in our community."
For more information on the 2023 LifeChanger of the Year Awards visit https://www.lifechangeroftheyear.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.