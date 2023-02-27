Lindy Douglas Photo

Alexander Local Schools Special Programs and Whole Child Coordinator Lindy Douglas was recently nominated for the National LifeChanger of the Year Award.

 Photo Submitted byLydia Collins

A longtime Alexander Local Schools employee is nominated for a prestigious national award. 

ALS Special Programs and Whole Child Coordinator, Lindy Douglas, recently found out that she is nominated for the National LifeChanger of the Year Award.


