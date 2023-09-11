Chris Chmiel

Chris Chmiel, organizer and founder of the Ohio PawPaw Festival, sits with some pawpaw inspired art at his office in the Athens County Courthouse annex. He is also the founder of Integration Acres and an Athens County commissioner.

 Photo by John Halley

What started as an event dedicated to educating people on the largest native edible tree fruit in North America has evolved into an annual and highly anticipated weekend full of excitement.

The Ohio Pawpaw Festival has become a staple tradition in the state’s southeast region for over 24 years, and it is set to return this Friday through Sunday at Lake Snowden in Albany.


  

