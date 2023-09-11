What started as an event dedicated to educating people on the largest native edible tree fruit in North America has evolved into an annual and highly anticipated weekend full of excitement.
The Ohio Pawpaw Festival has become a staple tradition in the state’s southeast region for over 24 years, and it is set to return this Friday through Sunday at Lake Snowden in Albany.
This year, the Pawpaw Festival will celebrate its 25th year of festivities and education, and it all could not have been done without the assistance of Chris Chmiel, an Athens County commissioner and pawpaw advocate.
Since the first Pawpaw Festival was held in 1999, Chmiel has served as its founder and organizer. The quarter of a decade running festival was inspired by Chmiel’s love of the pawpaw fruit that originated when he was in a wholistic transition to a sustainability major at Ohio University from 1988 to 1992.
Chmiel said while he was studying in the pawpaw-rich region, he began to wonder “why isn’t anybody doing anything with these pawpaws?” While also taking botany classes, he said his passion for doing more with the pawpaw fruit sparked while visiting Mexico to study Spanish.
“When I was down in Mexico, I was eating some cousins of the pawpaw — soursop … I was like ‘Wow, here they are doing all this stuff with [soursops] down in Mexico,’” Chmiel said. “Then I get back up to the States, and there’s pawpaws just rotting on the ground everywhere. I [asked] ‘Why aren’t we doing anything with these pawpaws?’”
Chmiel’s travels and interactions with native fruits of other regions led him down an eco-entrepreneurial path, where he dedicated his livelihood to sustainability of the pawpaw fruit. His commitment eventually led to him staying in the southeast Ohio area after he graduated from college.
“I guess native plants in general inspired me because in this part of Appalachia, there’s a lot of genetic diversity. I felt like the pawpaw was … one of the best native plants. It’s a tropical flavored fruit [with] all these medicinal benefits to it,” Chmiel said. “So, I was like ‘I’m just gonna go for it as a young person and wanted to make a living from something I felt good about.’”
The entrepreneurial spirit of Chmiel compelled him to found Integration Acres, a diversified Southeastern Ohio farm and the largest pawpaw processors in the world. The farm is known for its frozen pawpaw pulps and shelf-sustainable products, such as jams, salsa and salad dressings made from the pawpaw fruit.
Along with his farm, Chmiel is also a member of the Native Food Education Organization, which helps fund and support the annual Pawpaw Festival.
One of Chmiel’s biggest catchphrases is bringing the “pawpaws to the people,” which he achieves through his many involvements in Athens and the surrounding areas. He said he took a lot of anthropology and economic classes in college that ultimately aided him in the development of the festival.
“Festivals are very much a cultural event, and there’s harvest celebrations around the world that different cultures have incorporated into their societies. [The Pawpaw Festival] is sort of an example of that, but the economic piece is important because we live in this poverty area,” Chmiel said. “[Finding] ways to create wealth from the things that we have was why I was doing this.”
Further travels to the western United States while Chmiel was in college led to him witnessing the foraging of profitable California king bolete and Matsutake mushrooms. He said visiting these places, like Mexico and the West, exposed him to various cultures and practices that led him to realize the benefits of creating wealth and influenced his entrepreneurial mindset.
“As a young person that was a critical time for me. I was lucky enough to have some money and some time to go and travel, and that was good for my mental space. It’s satisfying [to] find solutions and make stuff happen,” Chmiel said.
Chmiel’s belief in this principle came into full force after he had attended various festivals, such as the Gould Festival and ramp festivals in West Virginia. He soon noticed there was not a lot of knowledge and interest in the pawpaws he adored.
During his first year of living out in the country between Albany and Athens, Chmiel went to the village council of Albany to designate the pawpaw as its village tree. The council agreed, and while he was there, Chmiel met with the mayor, businesspeople and other Albany officials.
Of those officials were the Albany Business and Community Development group searching for ways to bring people to Albany and foster economic growth. Chmiel took the initiative and asked to collaborate on the first Pawpaw Festival, which was held in the Albany Independent Fairgrounds.
The festival’s first year saw visitors from all over the world, including journalists from The Washington Post and Better Homes and Gardens.
Chmiel said he created the festival as a way to educate the public on the benefits of the pawpaw and reinforce the establishment of culture many festivals bring to its communities.
“When I started working with pawpaws … people didn’t really appreciate them a whole lot. I felt like the festival would be a fun way to [express culture], create economic value, educate people and have fun. That’s why we have all these different things that happen at the festival … to have fun, educate people and get [them] excited,” Chmiel said.
At this year’s Pawpaw Festival, various tents will offer activities that cater to different aspects of the pawpaw fruit. An educational tent will be run by Robert Brannon, a food science professor at Ohio University who specializes in pawpaw research. An Ohio country fair tent will provide visitors with educational knowledge on living in the country, interacting with bees and growing food. The heritage tent will inform passerby of the pawpaw’s history in North America, including Native Americans’ interactions with the fruit. Lastly, the pollinator tent will educate people on pollinators.
Chmiel shared that the festival will also include a huge children’s area with educational activities, a juried show for artists, live music and pawpaw inspired brews and food.
On Friday, the annual Food Vendor Pawpaw Cook-off will commence at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Best Pawpaw Contest will be at 12:15 p.m. followed by Brewers’ Round Table & Pawpaw Beer Tasting at 3:30 p.m. and the Pawpaw Eating Contest at 5:30 p.m. On Sunday, the regular Pawpaw Cook-off will begin at 11:15 a.m.
The Pawpaw Double Nickel Bicycle Ride, a 55-mile bicycle ride starting and ending at the festival in Albany, will be held Saturday with registration open from 8 to 9 a.m. The 7th Annual Pawpaw 4-Miler and 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday with pre-registration required.
Since its inception, the Pawpaw Festival has grown over the course of its 25 years. Chmiel shared his excitement about being able to not only educate people on the pawpaw fruit, but be involved with the increasing amount of pawpaws across the country.
“People are coming to the festival, buying trees, taking them home and planting them. It’s really led to a lot of excitement about pawpaws,” Chmiel said. “I’m proud to say that our work, I think, has influenced and supported the growth of a pawpaw industry in not only the country, but the world.”
For information regarding the 25th Annual Ohio Pawpaw Festival, visit https://ohiopawpawfest.com.
