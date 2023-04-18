AHS performs Theory of Relativity this weekend

Athens High School is poised to perform the Theory of Relativity April 21-23 at the Bulldogs’ Auditorium.
The musical is a collection of seemingly unrelated songs, scenes, and monologues that come together to show the interconnected nature of humanity. From falling in and out of love to allergies, the wide array of characters take the audience on a journey, experiencing the wonders of human connection. These stories center around finding your true identity and discovering your place in the world, according to stageagent.com
Athens High School Drama Coach Chad Huebner said he chose this musical because it shares universal themes that anyone would understand and embrace, be that person a teenager or a grandparent.
“I chose this musical because it offered flexible casting options, simple set and costuming requirements, has moving and fun music, and speaks to the universal connection we all share,” he said. “That has been the overall theme of the shows this season at AHS; connections.”
Friday’s and Saturday’s performances start at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday’s at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students. All seats are reserved and all tickets must be purchased online at ahsdrama.org. AHS is unable to take cash and checks at the door. For newspaper readers use the code 2off to save two dollars per ticket.
The Athens News was offered a preview of the show earlier this week. Before I sat down in a front row seat inside Athens Auditorium, I heard the Bulldogs say in whispers, “he’s here.” Naturally, I consider myself equal to American film critic Pauline Kael, so I've come to expect this response when I enter a high school theater.
But rather than giving stars to rate the Bulldogs' performance or making searing observations as if I was half as good a reviewer as Kael, I’m a simple guy so I'll share what I saw.
Remember that South Park episode where Mr. Mackey – m-kay – is directing the Christmas pageant that features the skit about tooth decay – nobody got anything right and it drove the laid back guidance counselor batshit crazy?
In stark contrast, Huebner has done an excellent job casting and coaching these kids to perfection. His intuitive knowledge of which aspiring actor/actress would perform best in these roles is exceptional and he was gentle with offering advice to these teens about how to achieve their best performance in each scene.
There is no denying that these kids put in a lot of work into the show and it shows. Bulldogs’ best actors and singers created something meaningful through their performance.
“In all our drama club productions I encourage the students to learn all aspects of how a production comes together all while having fun,” Huebner said. “The cast and crew of our productions work as a team to create something meaningful for themselves as well as the audiences that attend. This show is no different.”
Essentially, the different scenes form a tapestry that comes together at the end much like the movie Pulp Fiction, just without the gunplay.
“Through spoken word and song the characters in this show tell stories that seem disparate at the start, but weaves their stories together in a compelling way,” Huebner said. “It’s a great lesson for these students and audiences as they reflect on how each of our own stories come together in a universal connection humanity shares.”
There were many scenes that left me saying, “Wow, you nailed it!” I’m not going to spoil the good stuff and reveal Luke Skywalker’s father in the dance sequence with the Ewoks that had as background music Bill Murray’s rendition of the Star Wars theme – Google it.
But seriously, there are some good scenes here. I loved the “Apples and Oranges” chapter where two people not only discover more about themselves, but come together on their own terms.
Lyrics from that scene:
I never really liked apples.
Though I grew up in Spokane,
Where all they’ve done is grow apples.
Since the day the world began.
So I hid my feelings for apples
It’s a skill I learned to hone.
As I grew,
I guess I knew
I’d always be alone.
The chapter about “Me and Ricky” explored how a relationship began, burned bright and ended. The character of Caroline sang these lyrics that make you feel her pain about having her heart broken.
They can hug me and squeeze me,
Do everything to please me.
Or cut me, and use me,
And mentally abuse me.
They can think they’re connected,
But I’ll always be protected.
Cause they’ll never enter my heart
Ricky left with that part.
Seeking to woo a girl, but more comfortable with math, the character of Adam explores Pi as it relates to love.
Numbers are solid
Dependable. True.
It’s amazing what simple mathematics can do.
A rose equals a dance,
And a touch,
And a gaze,
And the hope
Of something new
Great Expectations is a scene that most any teen can understand about defining a course between the life you choose and what your parents want.
The trouble for me is that the life that they flaunt is light years from the life that I want.
Cast
Adam: Samantha Layton
Amy: Angie Brenya
Caroline: Jay Manley
Catherine: Aleke Dubois
Jenny: Madi Stein
Julie: Emaline Duquette
Mira: Eden Radcliff
Mike/Ryan: Emerson Crowl
Oliver: Ollie Gagliano
Paul: Jayden Soluna
Sara: Ell Pyle
Toni: Isabelle Stowe
