AHS performs Theory of Relativity this weekend

Athens High School's Drama Club is set to perform the Theory of Relativity with Friday’s and Saturday’s performances starting at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday’s at 2 p.m. at the AHS Auditorium.  

Athens High School is poised to perform the Theory of Relativity April 21-23 at the Bulldogs’ Auditorium.

The musical is a collection of seemingly unrelated songs, scenes, and monologues that come together to show the interconnected nature of humanity. From falling in and out of love to allergies, the wide array of characters take the audience on a journey, experiencing the wonders of human connection. These stories center around finding your true identity and discovering your place in the world, according to stageagent.com


