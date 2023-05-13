Athens High School’s Symphonic Choir and Mixed Chorus provided an amazing show Friday night in the Bulldogs’ auditorium.
Talented students performed the hits, something for everyone.
An audio recording of the concert is included with this story.
Three popular Rodgers and Hammerstein songs from the movie Sound of Music – My Favorite Things, Edelweiss and Do-Re-Mi – wowed the crowd.
Elton John’s Can You Feel the Love Tonight from The Lion King was moving as was Seize the Day from Newsies.
Coldplay would be jealous if they heard the Bulldogs’ version of Viva La Vida.
From The Greatest Showman there was A Million Dreams – nice!
Kaloni Collins, who has been performing in the choir since she was in sixth grade, sang a masterful senior solo Lift Me Up – song comes from the movie Black Panther.
Hamilton’s Dear Theodosia made this reviewer realize how much Aaron Burr loved his daughter.
Seasons of Love gave this statistic from Rent that brought a smile – Five hundred, twenty five thousand moments so dear
Five hundred, twenty five thousand, six hundred minutes
How do you measure, measure a year?
Dressed in 18th century attire, Dominic Kisner sang his senior solo One Last Time – WOW!!! – OMG he absolutely owned that performance of President Washington giving advice to Hamilton (Emily Milam) about how “to say goodbye, you and I.”
Fast forward to around the 34 minute mark in the audio.
When Kisner finished singing, there was loud applause and even screaming teenagers that were reminiscent of the cheering when the Beatles performed – yeah, it was that kind of crowd energy and clapping!
Mixed Chorus members are Zoey Boivin, Shannon Converse, Ernest Frank, Amanti Hayes, Elena Hechavarria-Cruz, Samantha Layton, Keira Spencer and Layla VanHorn.
Symphonic Chorus members are Abby Allwine, Kenna Ausseresses, Watsantheya Brient, Hannah Caldwell, Kaloni Collins, Charlotte Crawford, Shelby Davenport, Julia Deck, Aleke Dubois, Emaline Duquette, Beth Golter, Chloe Hewitt, Malia Howell, Dawson Kennedy, Dominic Kisner, Leighton Lamb, Jay Manley, Annie Moulton, Keira Murphy, Eden Radcliff, Kylee Thompson, Kateyanne Walburn, Demetra Zaros and Emily Zuber.
