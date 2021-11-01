The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the whereabouts of four registered sex offenders. These offenders are non-compliant and each currently has an active felony warrant:
Anthony Dye, age 29. Dye was last registered on Ten Spot Road, Nelsonville.
Robert Anderson, age 39. Anderson has not reported as required after being released from a community based correctional facility (CBCF).
Ernie Hudnall, age 29. Hudnall was last registered on Morton Avenue in Albany. He has a history of fleeing from law enforcement and is wanted on multiple charges, according to the ACSO.
Kevin McCune, age 26. McCune was last registered on Perry Ridge Road, Nelsonville.
If you have information that may assist us in locating these offenders, please contact Brynne Morris at 740-566-4300 or bmorris@athenssheriff.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.