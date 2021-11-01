The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the whereabouts of four registered sex offenders. These offenders are non-compliant and each currently has an active felony warrant:

Anthony Dye, age 29. Dye was last registered on Ten Spot Road, Nelsonville.

Robert Anderson, age 39. Anderson has not reported as required after being released from a community based correctional facility (CBCF).

Ernie Hudnall, age 29. Hudnall was last registered on Morton Avenue in Albany. He has a history of fleeing from law enforcement and is wanted on multiple charges, according to the ACSO.

Kevin McCune, age 26. McCune was last registered on Perry Ridge Road, Nelsonville.

If you have information that may assist us in locating these offenders, please contact Brynne Morris at 740-566-4300 or bmorris@athenssheriff.com.

