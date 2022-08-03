A recent episode of an investigative television series forced a local resident to relive a horrifying chapter in his life.
Accused: Guilty or Innocent? is a series on the A&E Network that explores what happens when someone is accused of a crime from the viewpoint of the accused, their legal team and family members.
On July 14, the show aired an episode entitled, "Jealous Shooter or Innocent Fall Guy?" The subject matter concerned the case of an Athens tattoo artist who was shot in the middle of the night in the comfort of his own home on Brown Avenue.
Around 2 a.m., on January 19, 2017, Thunder Bunny Tattoo Parlor owner, Alex Andrews was standing near his kitchen window when someone shot him in the face. As a result, Andrews taken by helicopter to Huntington WV where he underwent emergency surgery.
The shotgun blast was so severe that Andrews lost his left eye and partial sight in his right.
Afterwards, Andrews began the long and grueling process of trying to recover from the shooting. Some of the hurdles he had to face included dealing agonizing pain throughout his entire body, a case of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and nerve damage that affected his ability to use his hands.
Also the medications Andrews was on effected his memory to the point that he didn't feel comfortable tattooing people anymore-which resulted in him closing his tattoo parlor.
For two years the mystery of who shot Andrews went unsolved. But, in 2019 an aspiring photojournalist named Ramon Luis Nieves became the prime suspect in the case. Once the investigation began, Nieves maintained his innocence and claimed to be in Columbus at the time of the shooting,
However, two confidential informants eventually came forward with evidence that pointed the finger of guilt directly at Nieves, who was soon after indicted by a grand jury and officially charged with shooting Andrews.
Prior to the shooting, Andrews admits that he barely knew Nieves, who was also his neighbor for a short period of time. Essentially, Andrews and Nieves only had one actual conversation that turned into a one-sided confrontation. The alleged motive behind this confrontation centered about the fact that Nieves had been living with a woman who was an ex-girlfriend of Andrews.
According to Andrews, once Nieves discovered that his girlfriend had decided to maintain a friendship with him, that's when Nieves started to become more and more jealous and obsessive-all of which he believes helped to establish his motive for shooting Andrews.
Facing a 15-year sentence, Nieves decided to accept the prosecution's plea bargain and agreed to plead guilty. As a result, he received a 5 year sentence that took into consideration his time already served.
While Andrews admits that he knew very little about the A&E's Accused series, he was totally blindsided when he accidentally found himself watching the episode that featured his attacker.
In the episode that was filmed long before his sentencing hearing, Nieves, and his Akron-based attorney, Maxwell Hiltner, expressed their belief that Nieves was set up to take the fall for a crime he didn't commit.
Beforehand, Andrews felt that he had put the ordeal that cost him both his eye and his tattoo shop behind him. However, the more he continued to watch Nieves portray himself as a victim of circumstances, the more re-victimized Andrews began to feel.
Andrews stated, "I was feeling so many emotions during the show. Most of all, I was in shock and disbelief to discover that Ramon was claiming to be innocent of a crime he knew in his heart he was guilty of."
More importantly, Andrews recalled that watching this episode "made me feel like I was getting shot all over again."
At the time, Andrews had every reason to hold a grudge against Nieves. However, any ill feelings he might have been harboring against his attacker vanished the day he came into the courtroom and saw Nieves's parents for the first time.
He recalled how, "When I realized how old they were, and started wondering what might happen to them if their son went to prison, I really began to have compassion for both the parents and their son."
Andrews noted that, "At that moment, I felt full of mercy and forgiveness. And those feelings were totally empowering."
This event inspired Andrews to deliver a victim impact statement in which he openly forgave Nieves. Primarily, Andrews wanted his statement to convey to Nieves that, despite everything he had put him through, he was a survivor who was not going to let this incident destroy, or define, the rest of his life.
Later, Andrews even invited Nieves to write to him courtesy of a P.O. box-an offer that his attacker never accepted.
When the episode of Accused featuring Nieves aired, Andrews experienced a severe knee jerk reaction that caused him to go into an emotional tailspin.
Once that metaphorical storm had passed, Andrews began to shift his focus back to those aspects of his life that were bringing him peace and serenity. These included his relationship with his long-time girlfriend, his newfound appreciation for nature and his stature as a budding TikTok personality.
Andrews' TikToks focus on him introducing viewers to different kinds of edible plants.
What's the most valuable lesson Andrew's ordeal has taught him?
He replied, "Once I started to recover, people couldn't stop telling me how strong and brave I was. Though it was nice to hear that's not how I was feeling on the inside. For a long time I felt pretty broken."
He added, "Back then there were days when I was full of fear and paranoia. But, since people were treating me like I was bullet proof I felt like I always had to keep a brave face on. Then, I learned that feeling broken after something like being shot is normal, and that sometimes even strong people need to fall apart."
Above all else, Andrews learn that "it's OK to be fallible."
As for Nieves, Andrews still hopes that his time in prison will motivate him to get more honest about what really happened the night of that fatal shooting in 2017.
He also insists that the prospect of reopening Nieves case would be "a mistake and a total miscarriage of justice."
In response, Hiltner stated that "because Nieves pleaded guilty then there's no chance of his case ever being reopened. He added that, "in February, Nieves entered prison where he's slated to serve a two-year sentence."
