By Allan Brown
ANews Editor
Organizers of a recent rally to protest the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade, were pleased with the community support the event garnered and feel that this rally will likely spur on future rallies in Athens.
“We don’t have an exact count, but it looked to me like a crowd of around 150 to 200 people,” said Louise Stewart, a graduate instructor in the English Department at Ohio University, and one of the organizers of the event held May 15 at the Athens County Courthouse to protest a recently released Supreme Court document from one Justice suggesting the Court is poised to reverse Roe vs. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision making abortion legal.
“We were positively overwhelmed by the turnout and uplifted by the energy of everyone who participated,” Stewart said. “We didn’t know what to expect, considering this event was last-minute thrown together in a decentralized, grassroots way by disparate groups of people who didn’t all know each other but were put in touch when mutual friends realized we were planning multiple protests the same weekend, each trying to respond to the May 2nd SCOTUS leak — and to respond swiftly enough to show solidarity with the Women’s Marches that were happening all over the country May 14-15.”
Americans are currently waiting for a final Supreme Court ruling that could overturn the 1973 landmark ruling that made abortions legal nationwide. A leaked draft, originally posted by Politico on May 2 and written by Justice Samuel Alito, “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
The Ohio General Assembly is considering two proposed bills, Senate Bill 123, and House Bill 598, which would ban abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade. The bills include exceptions if necessary to prevent death or significant bodily harm to the pregnant person.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has indicated that he would sign legislation to ban all abortions in the state should the landmark case be overturned.
In a quoted statement to reporters following the Politico leak and run by WLWT-TV in Cincinnati, the Republican governor noted that “....Ohio is a pro-life state. We really value human life and we’ll see when we get this decision out.”
Those in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade maintain that what Alito has stated in the leaked draft is ultimately true and that “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start.”
Alito’s comments leaked on the initial draft went on to indicate that “It’s reasoning was exceptionally weak and the decision has had damaging consequences....”
When discussing the local protest, Stewart said, “I hope the protest and coverage of it broadcasts a message we chanted together many times: “Athens is a pro-choice town.”
While Stewart stressed that there was no specific group that organized the event, many Athenians were instrumental in helping with it.
Among the many Athens residents who played instrumental roles in the protest were Ellie Hamrick, Katherine King, Chelsea Langlois, Kaelyn Ferris, and Claressa Page. “We were also grateful that several volunteers who’ve been defending abortion clinics in Columbus helped watch our backs, keeping an eye out for anyone who would do us harm,” Stewart said.
“Organizations with members who helped make the rally a success include the Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program, the Ohio University Graduate Employee Organization, the Athens Revolutionary Socialists, and the Athens chapter of Food Not Bombs,” she added.
Stewart said that she is hopeful that there will also be many more events throughout the country this summer that bring to light many issues that are in addition to the protest involving abortion rights.
“Yes, there will need to be more rallies — certainly before the mid-term elections and likely sooner,” she said.
“My hope is that this summer blooms a nationwide movement for reproductive rights, gender equity, and bodily autonomy,” Stewart said. “Since the SCOTUS leak on May 2nd, there have already been thousands of protests—in red states and blue states, big cities and small towns.”
