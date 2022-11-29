NELSONVILLE – ABC Players Jr. will return to the stage for the first time in three years to perform Roald Dahl’s sweet classic, “James and the Giant Peach JR.,” at the historic Stuart’s Opera House from Friday, Dec. 2 to Sunday, Dec. 4.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3, with matinee performances at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments