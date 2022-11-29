NELSONVILLE – ABC Players Jr. will return to the stage for the first time in three years to perform Roald Dahl’s sweet classic, “James and the Giant Peach JR.,” at the historic Stuart’s Opera House from Friday, Dec. 2 to Sunday, Dec. 4.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3, with matinee performances at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4.
A delightfully offbeat adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl adventure, “James and the Giant Peach JR.,” is a fantastical tale about a young, orphaned child who finds a loving family in the most peculiar way. Sent by his mean, conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, James discovers a magic potion which results in a tremendous peach occupied by some not-so-normal characters. From the center of the gigantic fruit, James and the unlikely crew launch a journey of enormous proportions.
Together they discover that while we are all born into a family, we then go on to create a family of our own. With a book by Timothy Allen McDonald and music and lyrics by Tony Award-Winning composer duo Justin Paul and Benj Pasek, the show is sure to tug at the audiences’ heartstrings while still bringing them on a grand, fun adventure.
“It has been such a pleasure to work with all these kids and to bring such an imaginative and beloved story to life,” Jodi MacNeal, director and music director of the show, said. “The last few years had not made it possible to bring all these wonderful kids together to perform, so we are excited to have the opportunity to bring theater back into their lives and give them the chance to be creative on stage and form the lasting friendships often seen within our ABC Players Jr. community. We have several of our longtime ABC Players kids in this production, as well as a lot of new faces onboard.”
The talented cast of kids include: Emaline Duquette, Violet Bradley, Eden Radcliff, Natalie Preston, Kate Legar, Charlotte Crawford, Austin Dellinger, Addie McGarry, Leah Swatzel, Mikaela Higgins, Tatum L’Heureux, Adam McKnight, Jorydn Higgins, Shane Bruce, Hailee Miller, Piper Smeck, Sophie Gryszka, James Azbell, Lili Ray, Paisley Gryszka, Jozlyn Bew, Adeline Remnant, Isabelle Dellinger, Miley Shaw, Briella Shay, Eden Andrews, Vanessa Foreman, Mia Harmon, Felicia Johnson-Flores, Ruby Callahan, Delaney Cochran, Rafael Johnson-Flores, Sadie Borman, Lola Cornett, Quinn Duquette, Greer Tullett, Aubrey Callahan, JoJo Bew, Jacey Ankeney, Alana Bruce, Clement Liu, Katya Dobrynin, Millie Tullett, Calvin Logue, Ava Shultz, Charlie Schwallie-deTor.
“James and the Giant Peach has been a really amazing experience as my first musical with ABC Players Jr.,” Crawford, who plays Earthworm, said. “Everyone is so nice and fun ,and everyone in this cast is incredibly talented. The environment has been extremely positive and friendly and I feel as if I’ve known the cast and crew all my life. Overall, it’s an amazing show and I have no doubt that will be just as fun to watch!”
Assisting MacNeal in bringing this show to life includes Alexis Parsons and Jenn Fritchley as co-directors and choreographers; Jim and Celeste Parsons and Jason Morosko as set designers and builders, Jim and Celeste Parsons and Melissa Maccabee as propsmasters, and Heather Harmon, Tara Legar, and Diana Ray as costume designers.
Tickets are $13 for an adult and $9 for a child and are available online here or at the door prior to the show. A small transaction fee will be added to credit card purchases.
“James and the Giant Peach JR.” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).
This production is made possible thanks to support by OUCU Financial.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.