As dense fog has draped over parts of our region this week, morning commuters have had to adjust their driving behaviors to avoid dangerous situations. In dense fog, it’s more difficult to see vehicles and to judge their speed. AAA East Central advises motorists to drive defensively and to take extra caution when driving in foggy conditions.

“This (past) week’s fog has intensely limited visibility on the road,” says Lori Cook, safety advisor, AAA East Central. “Morning commutes are already challenging in several ways, so motorists need to take precautions to avoid preventable crashes.”


