The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is 14 cents lower this week at $3.594 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.594
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is 14 cents lower this week at $3.594 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.594
Average price during the week of November 14, 2022 $3.738
Average price during the week of November 22, 2021 $3.235
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in Athens last week was $3.676.
Trend Analysis:
Drivers fueling up ahead of Thanksgiving will benefit from falling pump prices. The national average for a gallon of gasoline dropped 11 cents in the past week to $3.66. While prices are lower, this week will see the highest Thanksgiving national average price since AAA started keeping records in 2000. Today’s national average is 26 cents more than a year ago.
According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand fell from 9.01 million to 8.74 million b/d last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose by nearly 2.2 million barrels to 207.9 million barrel. Increasing supply and fewer drivers fueling up have pushed pump prices lower.
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $1.56 to settle at $80.08. Crude prices dropped last week despite the EIA reporting that total domestic commercial crude stocks fell dramatically by 5.4 million barrels. Instead, prices declined because the market is concerned that oil demand could decrease due to growing economic concerns.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.