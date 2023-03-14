The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is nine cents higher this week at $3.418 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.418
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is nine cents higher this week at $3.418 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.418
Average price during the week of March 6, 2023 $3.321
Average price during the week of March 14, 2022 $4.092
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in Athens last week was $3.488.
Trend Analysis:
The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline increased seven cents since last week to $3.47 even though demand and the global cost of oil have fallen recently. The higher prices are mainly due to the switch to summer blend gasoline, which can add five to ten cents per gallon. Today’s national average of $3.47 is three cents more than a month ago but 79 cents less than a year ago.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand declined from 9.11 million to 8.56 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.1 million barrels to 238.1 million barrels last week. Although gas demand has declined, fluctuating oil prices have increased pump prices amid tighter supply.
At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by 92 cents to settle at $76.66. Crude prices dropped after the Chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated that additional interest rate increases are likely. The market is concerned that rising interest rates could tip the U.S. economy into a recession, which would lower oil demand amid reduced economic activity. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories decreased by 1.7 million barrels to 478.5 million barrels last week.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.