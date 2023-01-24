The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is 22 cents higher this week at $3.448 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.448
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is 22 cents higher this week at $3.448 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.448
Average price during the week of January 17, 2023 $3.223
Average price during the week of January 24, 2022 $3.054
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in Athens last week was $3.445.
Trend Analysis:
Drivers appear to be taking advantage of the recent milder weather in much of the nation by fueling up and hitting the road. An increase in gasoline demand and slightly more expensive oil pushed the national average for a gallon of gas 12 cents higher over the last week to $3.42. Today’s average is 33 cents more than a month ago and ten cents more than a year ago.
According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand rose from 7.56 million to 8.05 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 3.5 million barrels to 230.3 million barrels.
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by 98 cents to settle at $81.31. Crude prices rose at the end of last week due to increased market optimism that crude demand may be more robust than expected this year. In particular, the market believes that the re-opening of China’s economy, despite high coronavirus infection rates, will help to bolster global crude demand, while supporting elevated prices.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.