The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is five cents lower this week at $3.622 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week's average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.622
Average price during the week of April 10, 2023 $3.670
Average price during the week of April 18, 2022 $3.853
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in Athens last week was $3.753.
Trend Analysis:
The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline rose 11 cents over the last week to hit $3.67. The main culprit is the cost of oil, gasoline’s main ingredient. Prices have hovered in the low $80’s per barrel for about two weeks after spending much of March around $70 per barrel. The national average has risen daily since March 29. Today’s average of 3.67 is 22 cents more than a month ago but 41 cents less than a year ago.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased from 9.3 to 8.94 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks dropped slightly by 400,000 barrels to 222.2 million barrels. Lower demand would typically push pump prices down; instead, elevated oil prices have pushed them higher.
At the close of Wednesday's formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by $1.73 to settle at $83.26. Oil prices increased after the U.S. Labor Department said the U.S. Consumer Price Index rose 0.1% in March, a lower rise than the market expected. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories increased by 500,000 barrels to 470.5 million barrels last week.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.
