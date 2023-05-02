The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is eight cents lower this week at $3.482 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.482
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is eight cents lower this week at $3.482 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.482
Average price during the week of April 24, 2023 $3.569
Average price during the week of May 2, 2022 $3.936
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in Athens last week was $3.730.
Trend Analysis:
Lower oil prices are causing pump prices to fall, with the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline dropping a nickel since last week to hit $3.61. Today’s national average is 11 cents more than a month ago but 57 cents less than a year ago.
At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $2.77 to settle at $74.30. Oil prices fell amid ongoing market concerns that low consumer confidence could contribute to a recession this year. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories decreased by 5.1 million barrels to 460.9 million barrels last week.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased significantly from 8.52 to 9.51 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2.4 million barrels to 221.1 million barrels. Higher demand, alongside a decline in stocks, would typically push pump prices up; however, fluctuating oil prices have pushed them lower.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.