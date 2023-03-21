The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is seven cents lower this week at $3.345 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.345
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is seven cents lower this week at $3.345 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.345
Average price during the week of March 13, 2023 $3.418
Average price during the week of March 21, 2022 $4.031
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in Athens last week was $3.495.
Trend Analysis:
Despite economic news affecting the stock and oil markets, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline fell three cents over the past week to $3.44. This is three cents more than a month ago but 84 cents less than a year ago. Meanwhile, the global oil price plunged into the low to mid $60 per barrel, a level not seen since August 2021.
At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $3.72 to settle at $67.61. Crude prices have dropped this week amid rising market concerns about the health of the global banking sector. Additionally, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories increased by 1.6 million barrels to 480.1 million barrels last week.
According to new data from EIA, gas demand increased slightly from 8.56 to 8.59 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2.1 million barrels to 236 million barrels last week. Increasing demand amid tighter supply would typically push pump prices higher; however, lower oil prices have countered this effect.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.