The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is seven cents lower this week at $3.256 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.256
Average price during the week of February 6, 2023 $3.323
Average price during the week of February 14, 2022 $3.264
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in Athens last week was $3.373.
Trend Analysis:
The national average for a gallon of gas dropped this week by six cents to $3.41. Fewer people fueling up, and lower costs for oil, are behind the price dip. Today’s average is 13 cents more than a month ago and seven cents less than a year ago.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand dipped slightly from 8.49 million to 8.43 million b/d last week. The current gas demand rate is approximately 700,000 b/d lower than the rate during the first week of February 2022, helping to explain why gas prices are declining. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased significantly by 5 million barrels to 239.6 million barrels last week.
At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by $1.33 to settle at $78.47. Crude prices rose last week due to persistent market optimism that global oil demand will be stronger than expected.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.
