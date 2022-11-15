The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio are seven cents lower this week at $3.738 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.738
Average price during the week of November 7, 2022 $3.805
Average price during the week of November 15, 2021 $3.276
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in Athens was $3.845.
Trend Analysis:
The national average for a gallon of gasoline slid three cents in the past week to $3.77, which is 13 cents less than a month ago and 36 cents more than a year ago. The main reason has been fluctuations in the cost of crude oil.
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by $2.49 to settle at $88.96. Although crude prices rose at the end of the week due to a weakening dollar, prices dropped earlier in the week after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that total domestic commercial crude stocks increased by 4 million barrels. The inventory rise could mean that demand is falling due to growing economic concerns.
According to data from the EIA, gasoline demand increased from 8.66 million barrels per day to 9.01 million barrels per day last week. Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by nearly 1 million barrels to 205.7 million barrels.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.
