The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is six cents lower this week at $3.569 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.569
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is six cents lower this week at $3.569 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.569
Average price during the week of April 17, 2023 $3.622
Average price during the week of April 25, 2022 $3.840
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in Athens last week was $3.758.
Trend Analysis:
The recent increases in oil costs took a break this past week, with the price of oil falling into the upper $70’s per barrel. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline rose less than a nickel to hit $3.66. Today’s national average is 22 cents more than a month ago but 46 cents less than a year ago.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased from 8.94 to 8.52 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased slightly by 1.3 million barrels to 223.5 million barrels. Lower demand, alongside growth in stocks, would typically push pump prices down; however, elevated oil prices over the past month pushed them higher.
At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $1.70 to settle at $79.16. Oil prices fell amid ongoing market concerns that future interest rate increases could tip the economy into a recession, likely leading to reduced oil demand and prices. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories decreased by 4.5 million barrels to 466 million barrels last week.
Meanwhile, U.S. refineries are returning to service from extensive winter/spring maintenance. The EIA said total input rose last week by 330,000 barrels per day to 16.44 million barrels per day, putting it above this time last year. More refinery operations will be restarted in the next three weeks, with some planned work extending into June.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.