The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is 15 cents higher this week at $3.429 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week's average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.429
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is 15 cents higher this week at $3.429 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week's average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.429
Average price during the week of March 27, 2023 $3.271
Average price during the week of April 4, 2022 $3.967
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in Athens last week was $3.480.
Trend Analysis:
The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline rose seven cents over the past week to hit $3.50. Robust demand for gasoline and rising oil prices are the driving factors for the recent uptick in pump prices. Today’s national average is 11 cents more than a month ago but 69 cents less than a year ago.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 8.96 million to 9.15 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased substantially by 2.9 million barrels to 226.7 million barrels. Increased demand amid tighter supply has contributed to pushing pump prices higher.
On Sunday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major oil producers, including Russia, known collectively as OPEC+, announced a voluntary agreement to slash their output by just over 1 million barrels per day through the end of 2023. The cut is planned to start in a month. The move caused oil prices to spike, popping over the $80 per barrel mark for the first time in several months.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.