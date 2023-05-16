The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is 22 cents higher this week at $3.603 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week's average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.603
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is 22 cents higher this week at $3.603 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week's average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.603
Average price during the week of May 8, 2023 $3.385
Average price during the week of May 16, 2022 $4.283
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
The national average for a gallon of gas remained steady over this past week at $3.53. Even though demand for gasoline is higher, the lower cost of crude oil is limiting gas price increases. Today’s national average is 13 cents less than a month ago and 97 cents less than a year ago.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand grew substantially from 8.62 to 9.30 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 3.2 million barrels to 219.7 million barrels. Higher demand and a reduction in stocks have slowed pump price decreases.
At the close of Wednesday's formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $1.15 to settle at $72.56. Oil prices declined amid ongoing market uncertainty regarding stalled U.S. debt ceiling negotiations. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories increased by 3 million barrels to 462.6 million barrels last week.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.