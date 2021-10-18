With the right ingredients, fresh ideas for challenging circumstances can blend together to create hope. For Jennifer L'Heureux, owner of Nelsonville Emporium, maintaining a sustainable and successful workforce needed a crucial ingredient — a partnership in the nonprofit sector.
“A lot of the challenges our workforce faces are things directly related to what a lot of the nonprofits are trying to do to help people in our community, in our society grow,” L'Heureux said.
In the 19 years of operating a small business, L’Heureux understands what workers can face: not enough pay for basic needs, no sick time, or lack of proper attire. She felt for her employees. It was difficult for her to overcome the worry that they would have enough food, heat and cooling in their homes, or meet their family’s health needs.
“If employees don’t have a washing machine or access to a car to go to a laundromat, it’s hard to thrive in a job where normal changing of clothes is necessary,” L’Heureux continued. “What if you don’t have the clothes to begin with? How do you have enough money to start when you have to start somewhere?”
This is when Jennifer Seifert, executive director of Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program (SAOP), came to the picture.
A nonprofit who serves survivors of relational violence and trauma in seven counties in southeast Ohio, SAOP recently acquired a building in Nelsonville, where their new headquarters are located. The building was undergoing renovations when Seifert met L’Heureux in the back alley where they had a common parking area.
While L’Heureux was looking for a partner to address her workforce challenges, Seifert was re-envisioning SAOP’s prevention program. “Our stories were running parallel,” Seifert added. Then their stories, and needs, intersected.
To ensure a strong trauma prevention program, certain areas need to be in place: education and empowerment of women and girls, employment with a living wage, stable housing, and social or community connection where access to resources is available.
Seifert continued to investigate this and saw it as “these three table legs -- health and security; housing, transportation, and childcare; and employment and education.”
Informed by a model already in place in Nashville called Thistle Farm, Seifert envisioned SAOP’s strategic prevention program using a social enterprise framework where survivors or residents live independently in free housing, have living wage employment, and are provided with supportive services such as transportation to therapy, medical appointments and the like. But SAOP needed the enterprise portion of this program.
In early spring, “everything just locked into place,” Seifert said, referring to L’Heureux, who had the outlet and the small business experience for the enterprise. Thus, the idea for New Leaf Marketplace was born.
“By becoming New Leaf Marketplace, we are providing these jobs to many people and jobs to the residents, our coworkers, who are part of the SAOP program. It’s a win-win,” said L’Heureux. The common goal of this social enterprise model is to bring about a successful business along with the success of its workers, who are in turn, learning employment and life skills without having to worry about certain basic needs such as housing.
This kind of perseverance in achieving small business sustainability earned L’Heureux Rural Action’s Sustainability Award in the Sustainable Business Category this year.
L’Heureux continued, “Part of teaching people employment is setting them up for success. New Leaf Marketplace will get you in the door and we’ll guide you as you grow with your employment.”
Workers will also be offered supportive resources to help them get through stressful times. “Because if you experienced trauma or violence -- and even if you have not -- starting a new job is a new challenge,” said L’Heureux. “Sometimes, people need that encouragement. We’re going to have that.”
Bringing this to fruition came with its obstacle of figuring out the different legal structures of a nonprofit and a small business. While the Emporium still exists as an entity, SAOP will be handling the fiscal arrangements as well as the housing and supportive services for the residents working at NLM. L’Heureux will come on board as NLM’s Operations Manager and Employment Coach.
What makes this venture appealing is its replicable, sustainable model and how it addresses equity issues around social determinants of health, which are conditions in the environment where people can both survive and thrive.
“It targets poverty, housing, transportation, social connectivity,” Seifert added. “People are hungry for some holistic approaches to addressing multiple social determinants of health.”
Seifert and L’Heureux also recognized that the surrounding community has been very supportive. They hope to open in October, which is also Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
“There is alot of interest in what we are doing and going to provide,” said L’Heureux. “This is good for the employees, for Nelsonville and our community.” She is referring to the benefits that will be shared by other organizations and partners in the area, as well as attractions like Stuart’s Opera House, Rocky Boots, the Hocking Valley Scenic Railroad, Baileys Trail System, the Athens County Visitors Bureau and Hocking Hills Tourism Association.
To wit, the symbol of a fresh, new leaf certainly befits the phrase for improving oneself and is more than appropriate for this partnership.
They would like to be open seven days a week, but they understand that they need to start slow and in a systematic way so that everyone on board is set up for success. They want to create an environment, according to Seifert, “where our colleagues are taken care of and where it feels safe for everyone.”
To support New Leaf Marketplace with their start-up costs, visit https://www.facebook.com/donate/373325554145793/
Shei Sanchez is a writer, photographer, and teacher who lives on a farm in Stewart, Ohio.
