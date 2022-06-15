By Miles Layton
Get ready to embrace the 80s’ Night on Friday at Casa Nueva.
DJ (Michael) Barticus will be playing the tunes that are still played near and far on the radio. The 80s’ Night event has been going on monthly for over 15 years at Casa, minus a couple during the pandemic.
Music starts at 10 p.m. and goes until 2 a.m.
Admission is $5 for people over 21 and $7 for those under 21; it’s an 18-plus event. Barticus said Casa’s Josh Brown does an amazing job with the sound and the lights to transform the bar/restaurant into a dance club.
Barticus said 80s’ Night is simply the most fun dance party.
“Other cities have had 80s’ nights come and go, but this one stays around because there is something special about Athens and the dance floor at Casa,” he said. “You really have to experience it for yourself. One of its strengths is that it’s really a party for all ages. You see just about every generation on the dance floor.”
Barticus said summer 80s’ nights are the most fun because more of the full-time Athens residents come out and there is a little more room to dance.
Whether folks are playing the classics while playing cornhole on West State Street or blasting songs like Styx’ “Mr. Roboto” in their cars, 80’s music still has wide appeal. Think about it, back in the 80s there weren’t any folks hosting 40s’ Night music nor were there stations playing Glen Miller songs, so why is 80s music still popular?
“This is actually a really interesting question because in the 1980s I don’t think many people were going out to 1940s’ dance parties,” Barticus said. “There is something about the sound and production of 80s’ music that makes it timeless. The sounds of those drum machines and synthesizers never get old to me. And the songs are just so good.”
To learn more about DJ Barticus, click: https://vimeo.com/331733978
“’I Am DJ Barticus’ is a short documentary about me that does a great job of showing what 80s Night was like before the pandemic. We had no idea that was going to be such a time capsule,” he said.
Barticus has his 80s’ favorites that may be played at the show.
“Prince is my absolute favorite,” he said. “I also love to play lots of Madonna, New Order, Cyndi Lauper the list goes on. During 80s night, I play music from every style of the decade.”
Circa 1982, few lyrics from Prince’s “Party like it’s 1999” seem fitting:
Say, say, 2000-00, party over
Oops, out of time
So tonight I’m gonna party like it’s 1999
For a great party, apply that nostalgic attitude to 80s’ Night!
Part of the fun is hearing a song that is rarely played during that hour-long commute to work such as the Bangles’ “Hazy Shade of Winter” — a song made popular by the movie “Less than Zero” which starred Ironman. Maybe check out “Southern Freeeze” by Freeeze — and yes, that spelling is correct.
“I’ve been digging into 80s music for so long and I am still making new discoveries,” Barticus said. “Southern Freeeze by Freeeze is one of the coolest 80s songs I didn’t find out about until recently.”
Every Thursday, Barticus serves up the classics between 6 a.m. and noon on twitch.tv/bartykutz
“I host a ‘80s call-in request show and that’s been another great way for me to discover more 80s music,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s possible to ever know all the good 80s songs.”
Barticus described the quintessential 80s anthem.
“As for anthems, it doesn’t get much bigger than ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody’ by Whitney Houston,” he said. “Once the song starts, I could cut out the music and everyone at ‘80s night could sing every word acapella.”
“It’s about all the people coming together to dress up, dance, and sing along to some of the most fun music ever made,” Barticus said. “It’s the night I most look forward to every month.”
Ohio Region Editor for Adams Publishing Group, Miles Layton can be reached at mlayton@circlevilleherald.com
