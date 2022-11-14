Available for a limited time only to celebrate being 5-0 at The Frank and being in first place in the Mid-American Conference's East Division standings with just two games to go, OU is offering $5 tickets to its final home game of the season on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. against Bowling Green.

The team is hoping to “Pack Peden” as it sets its sights on finishing the season strong.


