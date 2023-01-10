NELSONVILLE – The 2nd annual Black Diamond Music and Arts Festival held on the college’s main campus in Nelsonville on June 9 and 10.

Connected to the region’s rich country roots, the Black Diamond Music and Arts Festival will celebrate a contemporary variety of country artists and musicians including headliners, Josh Turner & Ashley McBryde, HunterGirl, Lindsay Ell, and Tyler Braden.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments