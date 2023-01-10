NELSONVILLE – The 2nd annual Black Diamond Music and Arts Festival held on the college’s main campus in Nelsonville on June 9 and 10.
Connected to the region’s rich country roots, the Black Diamond Music and Arts Festival will celebrate a contemporary variety of country artists and musicians including headliners, Josh Turner & Ashley McBryde, HunterGirl, Lindsay Ell, and Tyler Braden.
The two-day music and arts festival will feature three stages, various food and beverage vendors, arts and crafts vendors and demonstrations, and accommodations for guests that include camping and lodging.
Nestled in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains sits the Little Cities of Black Diamond, a collection of historic coal mining communities in Southeast Ohio. The rich cultural and natural histories of this area are a testament to the human spirit and resiliency that continues to define the Southeast Ohio hill country. In celebration of this history, Hocking College is proud to announce
“Hocking College is the perfect venue for this type of musical celebration,” said Betty Young, Hocking College President. “The pristine 2300-acre campus provides an incredible backdrop for this exciting event, promoting the region’s amazing natural resources and rich cultural heritage.”
According to a release sent be festival organizers, in addition to the campus, the Black Diamond Music and Arts Festival will highlight the college’s academic programs, including Culinary Arts, Fermentation Science, and the Music and Recording program.
“Hocking College is committed to providing students with real-world experience that further cultivates our future workforce,” said Adam Fowler, Dean of Workforce Development and Community Engagement at Hocking College. “The Black Diamond Music and Arts Festival will provide our students the opportunity to not just work a large festival, but help organize, operationalize, and execute an event that will showcase all of the assets Southeast Ohio has to offer.”
For information about the Black Diamond Music and Arts Festival and to order tickets, visit www.blackdiamondmusicfestival.com. Contact: Black Diamond Music and Arts Festival, Hocking College Email: info@blackdiamondmusicfestival.com, Adam Fowler, Dean of Workforce Development and Community Engagement, Hocking College. Phone: (740) 753-6357.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.