ALBANY — An area tradition that started as a way to educate people about a homegrown tropical fruit returns this weekend.
The 24th Annual Ohio Pawpaw Festival will be happening this Friday through Sunday, September 16-18, at Lake Snowden located at 5900 US-50, Albany.
According to Patrick Quackenbush, program manager for Hocking College’s Parks & Museum Education program, “Since the school owns Lake Snowden we’ll be hosting the festival again this year.” He added, “HC’s Wildlife Club will also be there to do some nature programs.”
Chris Chmiel is the founder/main organizer of the Pawpaw Festival. He started the local tradition because, “This was a fun way to educate people about pawpaws.”
So, what exactly is a pawpaw?
Aka as the fruit of Appalachia’s heart, pawpaws are the largest edible native tree fruit in North America. In addition to being very nutritious, some of the largest wild pawpaws can be found here in Southeast Ohio.
Traditionally, the PawPaw Festival is a time when the community comes together to learn more about this fruit’s rich history, and explore different ways it can be prepared. Also, on the schedule are presenters and activities that will discuss how to grow pawpaws, and how they can be used for medical purposes.
Chmiel shared that throughout the weekend, a series of pawpaw-oriented activities will be taking place. He described the festival’s itinerary as “A well rounded weekend for the whole family full of educational stuff, music and a community market place.”
Some of the festival’s main events are as follows:
* Food Vender Pawpaw Cook-Off, Friday, Sept. 16 starting at 5:30p.m. at the Pawpaw Food Court.
* Best Pawpaw Contest, Saturday, Sept, 17 starting at 12:15p.m. in the Pawpaw Tent.
* Brewers’ Round Table & Pawpaw Beer Tasting, Saturday, Sept, 17 starting a 3:30p.m. in the Pawpaw Tent.
* Pawpaw Eating Contest, Sept 17, starting at 5:30p.m. on the main stage.
* Pawpaw Cook-Off Sunday, Sept, 18 at 11:15a.m. in the Pawpaw Tent.
Anyone planning to purchase any alcoholic beverages from the festival’s beer garden must be 21 or over and have a valid ID.
They’ll also be a Family Care Tent on hand where families with babies and young children can take a break from the festival and get some quiet time. The FCT will also provide supplies like diapers, baby wipes, sunscreen, hand sanitizer, water and snacks to anyone who needs them.
John Hutchison and his Percheron horses will be at the festival to offer guests the chance to take a wagon ride around Lake Snowden on Friday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2p.m. and on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30p.m.
Participants will also get chances to see an Electric Vehicle Showcase, learn how to paint a recycled wood pawpaw and view Rural Action’s Watershed fish tank.
Some of the bands that will be performing include Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Dustbowl Revival, Ark Band, Ernie Johnson From Detroit, The Wayfarers and many more.
According to the festival’s official homepage, ticket prices are $50 for a weekend pass, $15 for a Friday only day pass, $20 for a Saturday only day pass and $15 for a Sunday only day pass. Kids 12 and under get in free and active duty/retired military members get a $5 discount.
Parking for the 24th Annual Ohio Pawpaw Festival will be free. However, Chmiel encourages anyone planning to attend to consider coming courtesy of a shuttle bus. The shuttle bus schedule is as follows:
Friday: The bus will leave from the bottom of Ohio University’s Baker Center at 5:30p.m. The last bus leaving Lake Snowden for Athens leaves at 11:30p.m.
Saturday: One shuttle bus will depart from the bottom of Baker Center at 10 a.m. A second bus will depart from the Alexander School parking lot in Albany at 10:30 a.m. and return to the school on an as needed basis. The last bus leaving Lake Snowden for Athens leaves at 11:30 p.m.
Sunday: The shuttle buss will leave from the bottom of Baker Center at 10 a.m. The last bus from the festival back to Athens will leave at 3 p.m.
Tent camping will be available during the festival and cost $20 per site for both Friday and Saturday. For more information about camping availability call 740-698-6373. However, no motorized vehicles or pets will be allowed at the festival. Only designated service animals are permitted on the festival grounds
For more information about getting tickets, or updates on the 24th Annual Ohio Pawpaw Festival visit the following link: https://ohiopawpawfest.com or reach out to pawpawfest@gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.