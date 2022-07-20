By Allan Brown
Saturday may have been the ‘Last Call’ on the 2022 Ohio Brew Week, but organizers already have a date and ideas for next year’s event.
Following a successful week of spotlighting the finest brewskis this state has to offer, the man in charge of the annual event said this year’s Brew Week was one of the most successful in the history of the beer fest.
“It was definitely more successful than the previous,” said Brandon Thompson, executive director of Ohio Brew Week.
“I believe this might have been the biggest Brew Week ever from the size of our crowds on Friday and Saturday. It’s hard to tell from a full nine-day perspective, as I haven’t spoken with all our venue partners yet, but from where I was sitting it was great.
“I had expectations that we would have very large crowds since we haven’t done our large events in three years. Everyone I spoke with in planning this said “oh yeah, this is gonna be huge people have been waiting for this,” he added.
While Thompson didn’t have an exact number as to how many people were at the Last Call Saturday and how many people partook during the whole event, he can provide an interesting fact about Saturday’s Last Call.
“I’m always very cautious with giving crowd estimations as I’ve noticed large events have struggled to capture their size and I don’t want to add to the noise of bad crowd estimates. It’s always hard to gauge that number, but I can tell you for a fact a little over 3,000 cups were sold during Last Call.
“Not everyone drinks at Last Call, not everyone gets their own cup, some people are under age, and some people are just there for the music, some people grab a beer in a bar then come to the street to hang out, lots of others just stumble into the party. So, I’m comfortable saying over 5,000 people were at the event when everything is said and down over the course of the 10 hours the event takes place,” Thompson added.
As for the entire nine days of Brew Week, he said the area sees over 10,000 people during this time.
“(We) probably see much more as that figure is Last Call size plus each venue averaging each day — 18 people. That’s a pretty low figure for an average, but maybe this year we’ll get closer to the actual higher figure. But for now I’m completely confident telling you we see over 10,000 people without a doubt. Which is just a staggering number for Athens County,” he said.
As is often the case, in hindsight, there’s always something that could have been done differently or something that could be added for next year. In Thompson’s case, there are a few things he hopes to see done in 2023 that will even heighten Brew Week and its appeal to the community.
“I’d like to bring back the Brew Choo Choo to Nelsonville. With Last Call and Brew BQ happening for the first time after three years, we wanted to make sure we got those right for everyone so we decided to nix that event for this year. But plan on seeing that event next year for sure,” he noted, adding, “As for next year, we’re toying with holding a larger street event in May, tentatively called “First Call,” with a street closure with beer and music.
Thompson noted that there would definitely be an advantage, weather wise, to adding a May date to the festivities.
“The weather was great this year, but historically we have horribly hot days so doing a May event may give us a more relaxing day, plus it gives our fans and our sponsors another chance to get together and enjoy Athens outside,” he said.
Thompson said that this was his seventh year as director and leading the charge in putting together all aspects of Ohio Brew Week.
And, while there are always some struggles encountered during the week, he feels those were minor and handled better this year than in previous ones.
“We always struggle with getting the right amount of volunteers on the back half of the day. I think we handled the volunteer situation much better this year than years past, but we still had many volunteers agree to work double shifts and pitch in when we need them,” he said.
“It wasn’t major, but I’m hoping we can have a full squad for next year and everyone can feel more relaxed. Other than that, it was a a regular anxiety-filled nine days putting together one of Athens County’s favorite events and worrying if everything will go correctly.”
Thompson did note that technology — or the problems often encountered with it — did rear its ugly head at least once during the week.
“And just for fun, our square service server (the software we use to collect credit card sales) was down nationwide 20 minutes before the Brew BQ on Friday. It eventually came back up before the event, but I almost had a heart attack. Thankfully, it smoothed itself out,” he said.
As for the many sponsors who participated in the event and the people who attended it, Thompson had nothing but words of thanks and appreciation.
“For the sponsors, thank you so much for continuing to find value and joy in this funky little event in Athens, Ohio. Jackie O’s, Little Fish, Devil’s Kettle, West End Cider House and Distillery and Dutch Creek Winery continue to be the anchors that produce the flavors that get Ohio Brew Week fans excited year after year,” he said.
“And a massive thank you to all the bars and venues that take their core brew off and put on craft brews for the nine days so we can make the space for all our visiting breweries to be put on. It’s a huge coordination effort and takes support and patience from everyone.”
To the event’s fans and those who came to Athens just for Ohio Brew Week, Thompson noted that the festivities couldn’t have come off successfully without them.
“To the fans and visitors of Ohio Brew Week, keep showing up, pick up a volunteer shift next year if you love this thing, give us a review on Facebook, tell your mama to come to Brew Week — I bet she’d like this party, and keep being awesome.
“If everyone does a little we can all do a lot! Ohio Brew Week turned 17 this year and is the first week-long craft brew festival in America, not Ohio, not the Tristate area, but the United States. yes, you read that correctly and it started here in Athens, Ohio,” he said.
The 2023 incarnation of Brew Week is set for July 7-15, 2023.
