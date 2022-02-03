A 19-year-old Ohio University sophomore hopes to unseat State Rep. Jay Edwards, R-Nelsonville, in the November election — and become among the youngest state legislators in Ohio history.
Rhyan Goodman, 19, is running for representative for Ohio House District 94, which comprises Athens, Meigs, Vinton and part of Washington counties. The minimum age to run for the Ohio legislature is 18. Derrick Seaver, a Democrat, was elected at age 18 to represent the 78th House District from 2001-2006, The Dayton Daily News reported. Current U.S. Sen. Democrat Sherrod Brown and Republican Christina Hagan, who also filled a seat once held by her father, both were 22 when they assumed office at the Statehouse.
Goodman is a Cutler Scholar studying business ethics, corporate social responsibility and pre-law in the Honors Tutorial College. Born in Columbus, he graduated from Madison Plains High School and Tolles Career and Technical Center, both in Madison County. His listed address on the campaign filing is his room in Carr Hall at Ohio University; his family lives in Orient, in Pickaway County in Orient, which is part of House District 78, currently represented by Republican Brian Stewart.
Edwards, a Nelsonville native, was elected to the House in 2016, when term limits made former Rep. Debbie Phillips ineligible for re-election. If he wins in November, Edwards will serve his fourth and final term.
"I appreciate the trust and confidence the people of southeast Ohio have placed in me and I will continue working every day to make our part of Ohio an even better place to call home," Edwards said in a statement.
Goodman plans to continue his education while he campaigns, although he will take a summer break and has few requirements left to graduate. He is looking for grassroots funding and support, noting that he will contribute whatever he can but does not “come from money.”
Goodman is concerned by what he hears from his peers about the state.
“A lot of students I know say constantly that they can't wait to leave Ohio and I think that’s sad — Ohio is reversing and becoming a place people want to leave,” Goodman said.
Before filing for the election, Goodman contacted several elected officials for advice about public service. Goodman said he was unable to connect with Edwards. On the other hand, his call to U.S. Rep. Mike Carey’s office yielded a conversation with his chief of staff.
“I think it's crazy I can get a call from someone in Washington D.C. — and I can’t get a call from my representative?” Goodman said.
Each semester, Honors Tutorial students enroll in a tutorial with an expert in their field. Goodman is working with the Athens mayor's office this semester, and he said he is learning about southeast Ohio's issues — including food insecurity, good-paying jobs and healthcare and broadband access — from local officials. His campaign platform will focus on economic development and elevating the district's voices in the statehouse, which he feels has been lacking.
“Some of the cities have the ability to enact some of the needs of their constituents, and I think rural regions are often left out,” Goodman said. “We need someone who is focused on addressing (the region’s needs).”
Goodman also pointed to Edward’s role in the recent biennial budget process, which he said fell short.
“That budget failed to address a lot of the needs of Ohioans, especially around here with education,” Goodman said.
In a statement, Edwards noted his work on the budget to pass the Fair School Plan and to increase support for higher education, including more funding for Ohio’s largest needs-based financial aid program as well as for scholarships in the STEM fields. He also cited efforts to restore funding for the Rural Industrial Park Loan program that supports several projects in the region, including one at the East Meigs Industrial Park.
Edwards also spearheaded a $2 million earmark in the budget bill for the Baileys Trail System project.
Another issue for Goodman is Edwards' association with disgraced former House Speaker Larry Householder. Edwards was majority whip for Householder, who was arrested in 2020 in what prosecutors say was one of the largest corruption schemes in Ohio history. Householder was later expelled from the chamber in a bipartisan vote; Edwards voted against the expulsion, saying that the former speaker deserved due process before expulsion.
“(Edwards was) supporting a guy who got Ohio named the number one corrupt state in the United States, and was indicted and expelled, — and voting to keep him there and keeping his money?” Goodman said. “We should have our power back and have someone who truly wants to fight for us and not fight for a position.”
Edwards said “it is an honor” to serve as state representative for the district and that he is “humbled by the support” he said he has received from Republicans, Democrats and independent voters.
“Each and every day, my focus is on expanding opportunity and making sure southeast Ohio has a strong voice at the statehouse,” Edwards said in a statement.
