The Union in Athens is hosting its 10th annual “Benefest” this weekend, with live performances to benefit Stuart’s Opera House Afterschool Music Program and The Gathering Place.
Sneakthief, Boy Jorts, Water Witches and In Flow perform on Friday. Saturday’s lineup includes Velvet Green, Infinite Improbability Drive, Tomorrow Daily, KAIBA and The Gatherers.
The show was curated and organized by students in Hocking College’s Music and Recording Industry program, said Scott Winland, director of the program and promoter for The Union and Blackout Booking.
Benefest was created to offer students a hands-on learning experience.
“Aside from the specific technical and managerial aspects of hosting a live music event, Benefest offers a service-learning component that integrates meaningful community service and civic responsibility into the project,” Winland said.
Promotional partners include O’ Betty’s Red Hot, Stew Mac, Stuart’s Opera House, The Union, Casa Nueva and Cantina, Blue Eagle Music, OU Airport, Dainty Prarie, Quinn Amorette Ceramics, among others.
Doors open each night at 7 p.m.; music begins at 7:30 p.m. The cover charge is $8 over 21 and $10 for those under 21.
“It truly is a great showcase of local and regional talent that also shines a spotlight on the creative hardworking students in our program,” Winland said. “These folks have done an amazing job helping to coordinate the event this year, putting together a diverse line-up of performers playing for some great local organizations that do so much for our area.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.