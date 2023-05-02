Moveout

This image was taken in early May 2019 during one of the main move-out days for Ohio University students at the end of Spring Semester. 

 ANews Photo by Terry Smith

The largest annual donation event in Southeast Ohio known as “Move-Out Community Giveback Days” returns Wednesday, May 10 and Thursday, May 11, to the Athens County Fairgrounds.

Ohio University, the City of Athens, the Athens County Fair-board, and multiple non-profit organizations have come together again to coordinate efforts to make it easy for students to donate non-perishable food, clothes, gently used furniture and more.

