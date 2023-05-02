The largest annual donation event in Southeast Ohio known as “Move-Out Community Giveback Days” returns Wednesday, May 10 and Thursday, May 11, to the Athens County Fairgrounds.
Ohio University, the City of Athens, the Athens County Fair-board, and multiple non-profit organizations have come together again to coordinate efforts to make it easy for students to donate non-perishable food, clothes, gently used furniture and more.
“It is really astounding the volume of usable stuff that gets diverted from the landfill in just a few weeks.” said Joanna Sokol, Ohio University Zero Waste Coordinator. “The free Community Giveback Days are amazing events to be part of, providing food, clothing, bedding, and more to those who can use them. Supporting our community and helping the world at the same time.” added Sokol.
More than 45 on-campus and eight off-campus donation sites will be available for students to donate their items. From April 17 to May 5, every Ohio University residence hall will have both an indoor collection area for non-perishable food and clothing as well as an outside donation area designated for carpet/rugs, furniture, and household items.
For off campus residents, community non-profit organizations are staffing locations around town to drop off your reusable items:
Bromley Hall: 35 S Congress St, Athens
Christ Lutheran Church: 69 Mill St, Athens
May 5 and May 6 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Southeast Ohio History Center: 24 W State St, Athens, OH
May 5 and May 6 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Upcycle Ohio: 751 W Union St.
New To You: 90 Columbus Rd.
Goodwill: 175 Columbus Rd.
Station Street Apartments: 123 West Union St.
May 5th and May 6th 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Southeast Food Bank: 1005 CIC Drive Logan
“90% or more of waste is recycle, reusable, or edible. If you want to have a positive impact, recycle more. If you’re wanting to get rid of the things you’ve been using that are still in good condition, there are all kinds of good routes that you can send them besides the landfill,” said Rural Action’s Zero Waste Coordinator Ed Newman.
The bulk of materials collected on-campus as well as some of the off-campus sites is then transported to the Athens County Fairgrounds for Community Give Back Days, where a core group of Jr. Fair-board members and other volunteers put in hundreds of hours sorting and setting up for the give-away events.
Community Give Back Days start on May 10, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. On day one, each household can receive one box of food, unlimited clothing, small appliances, and one piece of large furniture. On day two, May 11, from 9 a.m. until to 11 a.m., no quantity limits apply. Move-Out Community Give Back Days are open to all, and all items are free.
If you would like more information regarding Campus Recycling’s participation or have questions, email Joanna Sokol at sokolj@ohio.edu
The Ohio University Department of Recycling and Zero Waste is responsible for maintaining, monitoring, troubleshooting, and upgrading the recycling and solid waste at all campus buildings and grounds areas. For additional information, please visit https://www.ohio.edu/recycle
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.