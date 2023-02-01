There’s nothing i dislike more than going out to eat and leaving a restaurant hungry.
However, this has never been the case when I’ve dined at Miller’s Chicken!
Located at 235 West State Street, Athens, this establishment offers a variety of what I like to call “picnic food” — the MVP of which is their famous fried chicken!
First, I love the fact that I can call in my order and know that it will be ready is less than half and hour. And, the staff there is always so helpful, courteous and know how to handle a big crowd of customers.
Every single time that I have been there and the place is packed, the people behind the counter always have everything under control, and have never given me an incomplete or wrong order.
Miller’s Chicken also offers an impressive collection of traditional sides that includes mashed potatoes and gravy, mac and cheese and fries. Even better -they offer other items like deep fried mushrooms, cauliflower, baked beans and onion rings.
But for me, their best side dish is their coleslaw — which is a tad sweet — but never soupy. As someone who doesn’t even normally like coleslaw, I find this item to be something no meal at Miller’s is truly complete without.
If you aren’t normally a coleslaw lover either, and would at least like to try some, Miller’s Chicken offers individual servings — which is really nice if you just want to try something new.
For many years, I was a devote KFC customer who couldn’t imagine myself encouraging anyone to order any other chicken but Colonel Sanders. In fact, it even took some coaxing to even get me to try Miller’s Chicken when I moved to this area in 2012.
But, once I had the pleasure of sampling this local delicacy I was immediately hooked. Miller’s Chicken breasts are actually so filling that I have to split one up to be able to finish it!
I’m also a big fan of their delicious chicken tenders. Unlike tenders that you’re likely to get at a fast-food place, these are lightly breaded fillets that actually fill out a regular sized bun — which brings up one of the main reasons I like eating at Miller’s Chicken...
As soon as I get off work, I can call in my usual order of three breasts, three tenders and three sides-which all comes to around $25. In turn, I end up with enough leftovers that my man and I don’t have to cook for the rest of the weekend.
I have also had the pleasure of eating in Miller’s Chicken’s cozy dining room -which is always very clean, comfortable and perfect if you’re dining by yourself, or have a dining companion.
Even better, Miller’s Chicken is positioned not too far from a local park just down the street. So depending on the weather, you can eat actual picnic food in an actual picnic setting.
If I had to describe how delicious Miller’s Chicken is in just one word, it would have to be, “Im-Peck-Able!
Miller’s Chicken is open every Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. and closed on Sunday. To place an order call 740-593-6544.
For more information on Miller’s Chicken, visit their official Facebook page.
