MARIETTA — Five talented and diverse performances are in store for the 2023-24 season as Marietta College resumes the Esbenshade Series in September.

"The Frederica G. Esbenshade Memorial Fund continues to bring an eclectic mix of high-quality programming to our region, and as always, the shows are free," said Todd Burge, director of the Esbenshade Series. "Experiencing live performances by a true master can be inspirational and often life-changing. You'll always be in the room with an undeniable virtuoso when you attend an Esbenshade performance."

  

