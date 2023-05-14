Ron Johnston writes book

Ron Johnston, a retired sports editor and writer for the Marietta Times, holds a copy of his book "One-Game Wonder: A Hoops Memory and Compilation." In this work of nonfiction, Johnston tells the story of his role in a school record-breaking basketball game between the Churchville-Chili and Greece Arcadia boys basketball teams in New York and shares memories of the school and community in the 1960s.

 Courtney Wentz

Local author pens book

Ron Johnston, a retired Marietta Times sports editor and writer, has recently released his debut book, One-Game Wonder: A Hoops Memory and Compilation. In this work of non-fiction, Ron tells the story of his role in a school record-breaking basketball game and shares memories of the school and community in the 1960s.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments