Last year, in the 2020 Athens NEWS ACBDD Special Edition, we shared the story of Robin and his harrowing experiences during his time away from Athens County. The story, which started tragic, ended on a high note. He was back in Athens, cared for by many, happy, healthy, and with a call to action. Robin declared quite publicly, with the help of his sister Marjorie DeWert (Robin is nonverbal), he was ready to make connections in his new community.
“My goal for the coming year,” he wrote last year with the assistance of his sister, “is to connect with people, groups, and activities in the Athens community. I want to meet my neighbors. I want to find and make friends of all ages. I want to find a faith-based community that will welcome me. … Do you have ideas on how I can achieve my goal? If so, let’s connect!”
Then, the COVID-19 virus hit.
With our community essentially shut down and the social distancing guidelines in effect (even to this day), connecting with others seemed like an impossible task. But this did not stop his team from thinking collaboratively and creatively to help Robin safely meet his goals.
“Robin is not a social butterfly, but personal connections are important for his emotional and mental health,” Marjorie said. “We decided to explore how we could use technology to help him make connections.”
As an experiment, they would connect Robin virtually with his long-time friend, Mary. (Robin and Mary have been friends since the 1970s). The Direct Support Professional (or DSP) working with Robin coordinated schedules with another DSP who was working with Mary. Since neither Robin nor Mary had their own devices at the time, the DSPs shared their own equipment to make the meet-up via Skype possible.
The date was set. And as Marjorie recalled, “Mary wanted her hair done ‘just right,’ before she and Robin had their first video chat session.”
Robin loved it. After that experiment, and the positive impact it had on Robin, Marjorie decided to get him his own tablet. He has since continued to meet virtually with his friend Mary; his sister Marjorie and her husband; and a close family friend, Gina Holbrook.
“He is so happy when he can see their faces,” said Stephanie Adams, Robin’s senior DSP who works for RHDD. “Robin is nonverbal. He shows his happiness with different signs. He’ll salute, or blow kisses. Each sign can be a couple different things, but that’s how he shows happiness.”
Robin has also made a connection with Joshua Cook, a local pastor and the SE Regional Director for the ARC of Ohio. Joshua is helping Robin connect with a faith-based community. He has visited Robin twice in person and hopes to find one or more community members who would be willing to connect with Robin for Zoom-based Bible reading and prayer sessions.
What started out as an impossible task due to the pandemic has turned out to be quite a success story. But it was possible because people cared enough to make it happen.
“It has taken many people and considerable effort to make this seemingly simple project happen,” said Marjorie.
“I ordered the device, Stephanie has served as our technology expert and master scheduler, Margaret Casey [Robin’s SSA, or ACBDD case manager] has been working with Spectrum to obtain affordable Internet access, and Gina and Josh have given their time and their hearts,” Marjorie continued.
“This experience reminds me of the African proverb, ‘It takes a village to raise a child.’ It truly does take a ‘village’ of people working together to enable an individual with DD to live a safe, healthy, and happy life in the community.”
